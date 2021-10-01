NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LMarilyn Crawford, www.windsorprimetime.com/ has created the AFRICA MOTHERLAND TRUST. It is the execution of a platform to address the gap between Africa small business/vendors and the world. Africa Motherland Trust is an African Nation e-Commerce site that will launch 2022. The ecommerce site attracts and secures Local Products and Services, and makes them available to global markets. The vendor only has to sign up and be accepted through their local entity. All of that information will be announced in January 2022 and will be forthcoming.

The purpose was to create a new platform to promote and monetize local small and mid-level Business, Vendors, that connect globally. And local Talent, Services that directly connects to Hollywood, Bollywood and Global Afrowood.  Africa Motherland Trust executes a global strategy BRANDING; with direct engagement of affinity groups, global corporations, influencers, trendsetters, celebrities, etc.  AMT plans, coordinates and executes direct engagement and activation for FILM, ENTERTAINMENT, SPORTS, FASHION, MUSIC, TOURISM, ART, HISTORY, CULTURE, BRANDS, COMMODITIES, etc…with significant impact.

AMT does direct introductions of vetted investors for specific projects, connecting with businesses and entrepreneurs.

As well as, create signature event experiences on global stage with significant economic impact.

The mission is to address:  

  • Technology
  • Tourism Increase
  • Entrepreneurism
  • Global Branding
  • e-Commerce
  • Investors
  • Business
  • Entertainment
  • Commodities
  • Strategic Partnerships
  • Better World

