HERNDON, Va., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Windward Consulting Group, a leading provider of consulting in IT Operations and IT Service Management, today introduced a dedicated AIOps consulting practice, and a refreshed brand identity to highlight their transformation into an industry leader for AIOps expertise and a renewed commitment to excellence in IT Operations consulting.
"We've been closely following the industry's movement towards greater investment in AI/ML and automation to cope with the accelerated pace of change, a change we call TECHCELERATIONTM. Our response was to expand our AIOps and ServiceNow implementation expertise into dedicated practice areas. We felt like the evolution in the industry merited a fresh take on how to tell the story and serve our clients," said Sean McDermott, CEO of Windward.
As IT operational environments grow increasingly complex, Windward has renewed a commitment to helping organizations streamline and simplify, reflected in the rebrand's theme of "Find Flow." The initiative introduces a new brand identity, logo and slogan that align with Windward's commitment to its clients and the company's mission to deliver AI-optimized IT solutions that help its clients make improvements in IT Operations. Windward's unique style leverages a modern, user-centered and digital-friendly design.
Founded in 1997, Windward refers to a term regularly used when racing or maneuvering a sailing ship to have the best advantage. The rebrand will continue to honor this reference, while elevating the overall look and feel of Windward as a holistic consultancy solution focused on eliminating complexity in IT Operations. Windward is building a globally recognized IT Operations firm that uses AI and comprehensive operational ecosystems to empower corporations and governments to keep up with an ever-accelerating digital world.
In 2021, Windward launched the AIOps Evolution Weekly, a broadcast that explores the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) for IT operations and dives into the AIOps-enabled software landscape. The company is also a ServiceNow Premier Partner. As IT organizations increasingly see the opportunity of AIOps the company will provide resources to help IT leaders better understand and strategically implement a comprehensive AIOps strategy.
"At Windward, we understand a client's AIOps vision is more than just one tool. So we're creating more informed customers, rather than merely knocking out task orders. After all, pairing strategic expertise with technological experience has been our key differentiator so we're right in our sweet spot," said Sean McDermott, CEO of Windward. "This rebrand is emblematic of our mission to provide the best minds and proven solutions to make the complex, simply work."
After 25 years in the IT space, Windward has calibrated capabilities to better serve their partners that range from telecommunications to the government sector. Windward has supported over 500 clients around the globe and more than 3,000 projects.
"We believe in applying our collective creativity, expertise and vision to enable IT leaders to take on the challenges of operational transformation that create increasing business expectations, complexity and runaway costs," said McDermott. "IT leaders can embrace the hurdles of operational digital transformation to make a long-term positive impact by mitigating disruption, better aligning investments and positively impacting business outcomes."
For more information about Windward, and to find flow, please visit windward.com/learning-lab/find-flow/.
About Windward Consulting Group
Founded in 1997, Windward Consulting delivers Service Management, AIOps, and DevOps solutions using a unique blend of expert process knowledge, technology acumen and deep operational experience. This combination of skills enables Windward to serve as a trusted partner to a number of the world's leading Fortune 500 companies and Federal Agencies. Since its inception, Windward Consulting has supported over 500 clients around the globe with more than 3,000 projects. Strategic Thinking, Real World Results. For more information: http://www.windward.com
Media Contact
BLASTmedia for Windward Consulting
Tiffany Murray
Media Contact
Tiffany Murray, Windward Consulting Group, 3178061900, tiffany@blastmedia.com
SOURCE Windward Consulting Group