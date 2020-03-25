LOS ANGELES, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, In Good Taste Wines announces the company's ecommerce launch, following a full company rebrand last year. Formerly known as Taste It Wines, the company expanded their selection of wine varietals and overhauled their label customization capabilities. Like their slogan says, In Good Taste Wines is empowering wine lovers to "discover the world, by the glass."
Both experienced wine drinkers, as well as those hoping to discover new favorites will find the company's 187ml, glass "mini bottles" to be a refreshing shift, allowing for a commitment-free glass of wine, as well as reducing waste. Leading up to the company's full launch, In Good Taste Wines introduces an 8-bottle variety pack, known as the "California Wine Mixer," showcasing the best of the best from California's many wine producing regions. In Good Taste Wines will be offering a discount with their initial Tasting Kit release, allowing homebound wine lovers a reprieve from the grocery store selection.
Joe Welch, CEO and founder, expresses excitement in bringing the wine tasting experience to homes across America.
"When people talk about their favorite wine, it's almost always accompanied by the place and the people they were with when they tried it. Wine is an experience, and people shouldn't have to travel to Napa just to enjoy that. We want to bring that tasting room experience directly to people's living rooms."
Quality wine and an interactive, live tasting experience are just two of the things the company boasts with their launch; In Good Taste Wines is setting the bar by launching a bottle return program in partnership with a US-based company, to repurpose empty bottles into candles, scented after the wines they previously held. The bottle return program is easy - customers simply send in their empty containers and the rest is taken care of.
On April 10th, additional varietals, full size options, and the ability to customize bottle labels will be available with the site's full launch.
The In Good Taste Wines team passionately brings the tasting room experience to the living room. They believe nobody should drink bad wine, just because they haven't found what they like. Based in Los Angeles, In Good Taste Wines anticipates major expansion into ecommerce, retail, and subscription services in the next 12 months.