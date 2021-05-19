NEW YORK, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- An accomplished health care specialist and lawyer, Ms. Carson-Smith is an Honorary Fellow of the American Academy of Nursing, has served as in house counsel to the American Nurses Association and legislative director to the DC Council Committee on Consumer and Regulatory Affairs. Carson-Smith has served in varying capacities as a health lawyer and consultant, through her firm WYCarson Company. Advising in the home health arena, she has practical knowledge and expertise of non-emergency medical transportation options and needs. She lectures, blogs and provides advice on health, regulation and scopes of practice through her social media platform Let's Talk Nursing Now (LTNN). Her work supporting Advanced Practice Nurses (APRNs) led to changes in FDA regulations expanding their prescribing authority. She is a graduate of Duke University and the George Washington University Law School, and a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, lives in Washington, DC and hails from Columbia, SC. Ms. Carson-Smith is married to Frank Smith, founder and CEO of the National African-American Civil War Memorial and Museum in Washington, DC.
Safr's CEO, Syed Gilani, stated that "Ms. Carson-Smith's deep healthcare and legal expertise will prove of great value to SafrCARE, which features and supports non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) in an effort, among other things, to eradicate the $150 billion in loss to the US healthcare system due to patient no-shows to their medical appointments and procedures." The startup has already onboarded more than one million annual rides to its platform and continues to grow rapidly. Added Mr. Gilani, "Ms. Carson-Smith's expertise will also help SafrCARE remain compliant with state and federal safety regulations."
About SafrCARE:
SafrCARE is a healthcare technology platform focused on the Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT) market. The mission of SafrCARE is to help improve the healthcare transportation market while empowering women. Safr has been at the forefront of transportation technology since 2017. See https://gosafr.com/care/web; https://youtu.be/ZuSmZ7hv7vQ
