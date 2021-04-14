SAN ANTONIO, Apr. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Compass Intelligence is eager and excited to announce the award recipients of the 9th annual CompassIntel.com spring awards to honor the top companies, products, and technology solutions in mobile, IoT, and emerging technology industries. This year we received 120+ nominations coming in from companies, public relations, and corporate communications firms, editors, journalists, analysts, and other colleagues. These awards, excluding the Compass Intelligence selected awards, were voted on by 40+ industry-leading press, editors, journalists, thought leaders, and analysts in early April. A total of 45 awardees are being recognized, including 39 nominated awards in mobile, IoT, and emerging technology, and 6 Compass selected awards. Of the 6 Compass Intelligence submitted awards, those include honors in smart cities, logistics, defense technology, chip innovation, and IoT development leadership.

"This time of the year is so very uplifting as we honor the best of the best in mobile, IoT and emerging technology," states Stephanie Atkinson, CEO & founder of Compass Intelligence. "Honoring companies who put in the hard work, elevate the industry, and provide innovation and leadership is rewarding in so many ways and we congratulate this year's award winners."

The award recipients of the 9th Annual Compass Intelligence Tech Awards are as follows:

  • IoT Awards -

Connected Building: Smart Lighting - Landis+Gyr

Connected Building: Smart Development and Design - UV Lighting by Signify

Connected Building: Commercial Product Innovation - UIB

Connected Solution Leadership: Fleet Management Tracking - Spireon

Connected Solution Leadership: Asset Tracking - Pedigree Technologies

Top IoT Standards Body of the Year - Telecommunications Industry Association

IoT Data: Edge Computing Company of the Year - ClearBlade

IoT Data: Data Analytics and Software Company of the Year - TwinThread

IoT Vehicle Telematics Company of the Year - Verizon Connect

IoT App Dev / Platform of the Year for the Enterprise Market - Losant

IoT Emerging Company of the Year for the Consumer Market - bitsensing

IoT Emerging Company of the Year for the Enterprise Market - Elevāt

IoT Enablement Company of the Year for the Enterprise Market - SAS

IoT Security Platform of the Year - ZEDEDA

IoT Semiconductor Company of the Year - MediaTek

IoT Sensor Company of the Year - CommScope

Industrial IoT Company of the Year - HPE

  • Mobile & Wireless Awards -

Top B2B Smartphone Device - iPhone 12 Pro Max (Apple)

Top B2B Wearable Device - Axon Body 3 by Axon Enterprise

Top B2B Workplace Device - Poly Studio P Series (Poly)

B2B Application: Internal Operations - Splunk

B2B Application: Client Facing - QTS Data Centers

B2B Application: Enterprise Chat/Messaging - Microsoft Teams

B2B Application: Team Collaboration and Team Building - Zoom Video Communications

B2B Application: Augmented Reality - Vuforia by PTC

B2B Mobile Application: Workplace Productivity - Asana

Mobile Device Management - Citrix

Top B2B Cable Operator     - Comcast Business

Top B2B VoIP Service Provider - Nextiva

Top B2B Wireless Provider - T-Mobile for Business

Top B2B Wireline Provider - AT&T Business

  • Emerging Tech Awards -

Machine Vision Technology - Teledyne Technologies (Teledyne e2v)

Artificial Intelligence: Chipset - MediaTek

Artificial Intelligence: Enterprise Solution - Augmentir

Robotic Process Automation - Blue Orange Digital

Retail Customer Experience - Syte

Autonomous Vehicles - Polaris

Autonomous Technology - Grand Farm & Trilogy Networks

Enterprise Software Innovation - Poly Lens by Poly

  • Compass Intelligence Nominated Awards -

Defense Drone Innovation and Leadership - Camgian

Transportation & Logistics Innovation Leadership - Zebra SmartPack Trailer by Zebra Technologies

IoT Product Development Services Innovation - Very

Intelligent City Innovation - Peachtree Corners Georgia

Microcontroller Innovation in IoT - tinyML

Tech for Good in Education - T-Mobile's Project 10Million

Note: This last group of awards was selected by the Compass Intelligence team, while all others come in from nominations and submissions.

About Compass Intelligence

Founded in 2005, CompassIntel.com is a market analytics and consulting firm specializing in metrics-driven market intelligence and insights for the mobile, IoT, and high-tech industries. Compass Intelligence provides executive insights, market sizing/forecasting and modeling, competitive analysis, strategic consulting, advisory services, trending analysis, and survey research services. Compass Intelligence helps guide strategic business decisions, and support in the success of our clients through delivering content engagement, go to market planning, competitive positioning, and strategic advisory.

Learn More: https://www.compassintelligence.com/awards--honors.html

Note: Brand or product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

Media Contact

Stephanie Atkinson, Compass Intelligence, +1 (830) 796-4498, satkinson@compassintelligence.com

Twitter

 

SOURCE Compass Intelligence

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.