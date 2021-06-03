FAIRFAX, Va., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Generator Exchange's Virtual In Home Consultation Service received the most votes in the 2021 People's Choice Stevie® Awards for Favorite New Products, an annual feature of The American Business Awards®, the U.S.A.'s top business awards program, which are now in their 19th year.
The worldwide public vote was conducted last month, with the highest number of votes deciding the winners in a variety of product categories. More than 92,000 votes were cast. To win, a category's leading vote-getter had to have received at least 100 votes.
The winners of the crystal People's Choice Stevie Awards will be recognized during the ABA's virtual awards ceremony on June 30, along with the winners of the Grand, Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevies announced in April and May.
All new products and services nominated in the new product awards categories of this year's American Business Awards were eligible to be included in voting for the people's choice awards.
The winners of the 2021 People's Choice Stevie Awards for Favorite New Products are:
-AI/Machine Learning Solution: Datamatics Global Services' TruCap+
-Business Technology - Other: Digital Air Strike's Sales Boost
-Business-to-Business Product: True Influence's Marketing Cloud
-Business-to-Business Service: Aerial Group's G-FORCE
-Career/Workforce Readiness Solution: Infosys' LeX- Next generation learning experience platform
-Cloud Infrastructure: CoreStack's Enterprise Cloud Governance
-Cloud Platform: Birdeye
-Cloud Storage & Backup: Nasuni 8.8
-Collaboration/Social Solution: Koch Industries's EverLearn
-Consumer Service: Generator Exchange's Virtual In Home Consultation Service
-Corporate Learning/Workforce Dev. Solution: Skyllful's Mobile Digital Adoption Platform
-Digital Process Automation Solution: IQVIA's Vigilance Platform
-Electronic Commerce Solution: Generator Exchange's Virtual In Home Consultation Technology System
-Financial Management Solution: Century Business Solutions EBizCharge
-Financial Service: John Hancock's ZOOM (Zeroing in On Our Moments) mobile web portal
-FinTech Solution: Online Trading Academy's CLIK
-Governance, Risk & Compliance Solution: PKWARE's Data Security Platform
-Health & Pharmaceutical: SanMelix Laboratories' BEECure line of products
-Healthcare Technology Solution: iPro Healthcare's iOrder V8.4.6.2
-Identity & Access Security Solution: IDology's ExpectID Decision Builder
-Insurance Solution: BenefitMall's Agency Workspace
-Mathematics Instructional Solution: Savvas Learning Company's enVision® Mathematics Common Core © 2020/2021 Grades K-8
-Mobile Operations Mgmt. Solution: Windstream Enterprise's WE Connect from Windstream Enterprise
-Network Security Solution: Ericom Software's Ericom Shield Cloud Service
-Other Products & Services: Newberry Tanks and Equipment's New Code Compliant Skid Tank
-Software Defined Infrastructure: Windstream Enterprise's SD-WAN Concierge
-Software Development Solution: MSys Technologies' Digital Wealth Aggregator App
-Solution for Special Needs Students: PresenceLearning's Teletherapy Essentials
-Supply Chain Management Solution: Link Labs' AirFinder SuperTag
-Transportation: BFGoodrich's® Off Road Wiper Blades
-Virtual Learning Solution: UWorld's Learning Tools for AP® (Advanced Placement®) Courses
About the Stevie® Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.
Media Contact
Nina Moore, The Stevie Awards, 7035478389, nina@stevieawards.com
SOURCE The Stevie Awards