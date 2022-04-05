The Public's Favorite Customer Service Providers Among Stevie Award Winners
FAIRFAX, Va., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Winners of the 2022 People's Choice Stevie® Awards for Favorite Customer Service, a worldwide public vote, were announced today. Voting was conducted from March 1 through April 1, with the highest number of votes deciding the winners in 11 industry categories. More than 32,000 votes were cast this year.
All organizations honored in the Customer Service Department of the Year categories of this year's Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service were eligible to be included in voting for the people's choice awards. The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, now in their 16th year, are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development, and sales professionals.
More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes, in virtually every industry, in 51 nations were evaluated in this year's competition. Finalists were determined by the average scores of more than 150 professionals worldwide in eight specialized judging committees and were announced last month.
This year's people's choice winners, who will each receive the coveted crystal People's Choice Stevie Award, are:
- Airlines, Distribution & Transportation: DHL Express Bangladesh
- All Other Industries: Element Electronics
- Computer Hardware & Services: Linode
- Computer Software Less Than 100 Employees: Nerdio
- Computer Software Greater Than 100 Employees: Heavy Construction Systems Specialists (HCSS)
- Consumer Products & Services: Delta Faucet Company
- Financial Services Greater Than 100 Employees: John Hancock Signature Services
- Healthcare & Pharma: RxBenefits, Inc.
- Public Services & Education: Curriculum Associates
- Retail: CarrefourSA
- Telecommunications: PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk
Nicknamed the Stevie® from the Greek word "crowned," Stevie Award winners will be celebrated at a virtual awards ceremony on May 11. Tickets for the event are now on sale. More than 500 Stevie Award winners and their guests from around the world are expected to attend.
About the Stevie® Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.
Sponsors and supporters of the 16th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service include Sales Partnerships, Inc. and ValueSelling Associates, Inc.
