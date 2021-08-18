NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Best in Biz Awards, the only independent global business awards program judged each year by prominent editors and reporters from top-tier publications from around the world, today announced the winners in its 9th annual International competition.
Gold and multiple winners in Best in Biz Awards 2021 International include: Bechmark Digital Partners, BELFOR Holdings, Datasite, fusionSpan, GN Hearing, Hydrojug, IBM, INFUSEmedia, Lenovo, Luma Brighter Learning, Luminance (UK), Masks4Missions, Medisafe, Philip Morris International (Switzerland), Pushpay (New Zealand), Raytheon Professional Services GmbH (Spain), TechSee, USANA, Velocity Global, and Wolters Kluwer. For the full list of gold, silver and bronze award winners, visit: http://intl.bestinbizawards.com/intl-2021-winners.
The companies with the highest total aggregate points and thus placing on the Most Awarded Companies' list in the 9th annual competition include IBM, Masks4Missions, Wolters Kluwer, Hydrojug, INFUSEmedia and Luma Brighter Learning.
Once again, winners in the 9th annual program were determined based on scoring from an independent panel of judges hailing from a wide spectrum of top-tier publications and media outlets from 10 countries, including Brazil, Canada, India, United Kingdom and United States. Each year, only editors, writers and contributors to business, consumer, financial, trade and technology publications, as well as broadcast outlets and analyst firms, serve as judges in Best in Biz Awards. The program's uniqueness stems, in part, from this distinct composition of its judging panels, enabling it to best leverage the judges' unparalleled expertise, experience and objectivity to determine award winners.
With the continuing and unprecedented ramifications of the COVID-19 global pandemic, 2021 continued to be a year of challenges and obstacles for many industries and companies. Nonetheless, this year, as every year, Best in Biz Awards upholds the same strict standards of scoring to achieve the same unparalleled quality of winning entries. As a result, once again, fewer winners were selected across all categories, making this year's winners' achievements all the more laudable.
Best in Biz Awards 2021 International honors were presented in a range of categories, including Most Innovative Company of the Year, Customer Service Department of the Year, Operations Department of the Year, Executive of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, Most Innovative Product and Crisis Response of the Year.
Best in Biz Awards is currently accepting entries in its 11th annual North American program, open to any company from any industry based in or operating in North America, in more than 90 company, department or team, executive, product, and CSR, media, PR and other categories. The next entry deadline is September 24, 2021.
About Best in Biz Awards
Since 2011, Best in Biz Awards, Inc. has made its mark as the only independent business awards program judged each year by a who's who of prominent reporters and editors from top-tier publications. From Aflac to YMCA, past winners in Best in Biz Awards span the spectrum, from blue-chip companies that form the bedrock of the world economy to Shark Tank participants, mom-and-pop shops, and some of the most innovative start-ups. Best in Biz Awards honors are conferred in two separate programs: North America and International, and in more than 90 categories, including company, team, executive, product, and CSR, media, PR and other categories. Entries in the 11th annual North American Best in Biz Awards are now being accepted until the late deadline on September 24, 2021 at: http://www.bestinbizawards.com. For more information about the International program, visit: http://intl.bestinbizawards.com
Media Contact
Best in Biz Awards, info@bestinbizawards.com, +1 (323) 284-8455, info@bestinbizawards.com
SOURCE Best in Biz Awards