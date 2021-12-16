FAIRFAX, Va., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Winners in three categories sponsored by HCL Technologies, to recognize the achievements of female technology leaders, were announced today in the 18th Stevie® Awards for Women in Business, an international competition that shines a spotlight on women executives, entrepreneurs, employees and organizations run by women.
The Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie winners will be honored during a virtual awards ceremony on Thursday, January 13.
Gold, Silver, and Bronze winners in all other categories in the competition were announced on September 23.
More than 1,500 nominations from organizations and individuals around the world were submitted this year for consideration in categories such as COVID-19 Response, Entrepreneur of the Year, Executive of the Year, Most Innovative Company of the Year, and Startup of the Year, among others. More than 160 business professionals working in eight specialized judging committees determined the Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners.
The winners in the Red Ladder Women in Technology categories sponsored by HCL Technologies, a leading global technology company, are as follows:
Excellence in Redefining the Next-Gen Workplace
GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:
BP plc, Houston, TX USA: Tracy Pyle, Head of Citizen Digital Center
SILVER STEVIE® WINNER:
Ascension Health, Milwaukee, WI USA: Meghan Hendricks, Vice President of Relationship and Demand Management
BRONZE STEVIE® WINNER:
T-Mobile, Bellevue, WA USA: Elizabeth Hunter, Senior Vice President – Technology
Leading Through Uncertainty
GOLD STEVIE® WINNER:
Rogers Communications, Toronto, ON Canada: Shannon Bell, Senior VP - IT
SILVER STEVIE® WINNER:
Stanley Black & Decker, West Hartford, CT USA: Leslie Scott, VP & CIO, IT Enterprise Services
BRONZE STEVIE® WINNERS:
SiriusXM Radio, Pompano Beach, FL USA: Christa Petros, Vice President, Product Development
The Standard, Portland, OR USA: Kelli Wilson, AVP, IT Infrastructure and Operations
New-Normal Digital Transformer
GOLD STEVIE® WINNERS:
BMO Financial Group, Toronto, ON Canada: Bindhu Alvar Thiruvenkadathan, CIO, Wealth Management
InterContinental Hotels Group, Atlanta, GA USA: Michelle Griffith, VP, Security Governance, Risk & Compliance
SILVER STEVIE® WINNERS:
Los Angeles Times, Los Angeles, CA USA: Deepika Manglani, VP, Product and Program Management
Merck & Co. Inc., North Wales, PA USA: Denise Allen-Williams, Vice President
Weyerhaeuser, Seattle, WA USA: Amanda McKinstry, IT Senior Director - Enterprise Systems
"We heartily congratulate all of the 2021 HCL's Red Ladder Women in Technology category winners. On year two of the COVID-19 pandemic, these organizations and leaders have shown that they are able to adapt to anything thrown their way and pivot to an enhanced virtual climate," said Maggie Miller, Stevie Awards president.
Visit http://www.StevieAwards.com/Women for a complete list of Stevie winners by category. Registration for the January 13 virtual awards ceremony closes on January 7.
