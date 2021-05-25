FAIRFAX, Va., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HCL Technologies (HCL), a leading global IT services company, sponsored the Technology for the Next Decade, Today categories in The 2021 American Business Awards®, the premier business awards program in the USA.

The Technology for the Next Decade, Today Awards categories recognize leadership, customer experience, and redefining the workplace. This is the 19th year that The American Business Awards have recognized achievements of organizations operating in the USA, and the fourth year that HCL Technologies has sponsored awards in the competition.

Winners in the six categories were determined by a panel of independent professionals convened by the Stevie Awards. Winners in these categories include:

Excellence in Elevating Customer Experience for the Next Normal

Gold Stevie® Award Winner

NBCUniversal (CNBC News): Vijay Koneru, VP – Product & Technology

Silver Stevie® Award Winner

T-Mobile: Warren McNeel, SVP, Product & Technology

Bronze Stevie® Award Winners

Stanley Black & Decker: Tony Gazikas, Chief Information Officer – Global IT Operations

Club Corp: Harsh Uchariya, CIO

Excellence in Redefining the Next Gen Workplace

Gold Stevie® Award Winner

Walden University: Karthik Venkatesh, Vice President and Chief Information Officer

Silver Stevie® Award Winner

Tronox: Todd M. Putnam

Bronze Stevie® Award Winner

SC Johnson & Son, Inc.: Imran K. Warrich

Leader in Operations and Business Resilience

Gold Stevie® Award Winner

Occidental Petroleum: Yanni Charalambous, VP, Chief Information Officer

Silver Stevie® Award Winner

Oncor Electric Delivery: Malia Hodges, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer

Bronze Stevie® Award Winners

True Value CO.: John Armbrecht, Chief Technical Officer

Brightstar Corp: Dean Dawes, CIO

Leading Innovation in a Time of Crisis

Gold Stevie® Award Winner

AARP: Najeeb Uddin, Chief Information Officer

Silver Stevie® Award Winner

Pearson VUE: Farzana Ashraf, Chief Product & Technology Officer

Bronze Stevie® Award Winners

Meritor, Inc: Ryan M Olivier, Vice President & CIO

Tru Kids: Paul Pansini, VP IT and Security

Leading Through Digital Disruption

Gold Stevie® Award Winner

Conduent Business Services, LLC: Mark Prout, Chief Information Officer

Silver Stevie® Award Winners

Verizon: Nicola Palmer, Chief Product Development Officer

Johnson and Johnson: Pallaw Sharma, Chief Data Science Officer, Supply Chain

Bronze Stevie® Award Winner

Stanley Black and Decker: John Rizzo, Chief Information Officer – Shared Services

Leading through Uncertainty

Gold Stevie® Award Winner

Western Union: Ernesto Boada, Chief Technology Officer

Silver Stevie® Award Winner

Direct Energy: Tanis Kozak, Vice President & General Manager – Canada Home

Bronze Stevie® Award Winners

IHG Hotels & Resorts: David Jordan, Chief Information Security Officer

PHC Holding Corporation: John Marotta, President and CEO of PHC Holding

An honorary Gold Stevie Award is also presented to Nicola Palmer, Chief Product Development Officer at Verizon, for leading disruptive innovation in technology.

All organizations operating in the U.S.A. – large and small, public and private, for-profit and non-profit - are eligible to submit nominations to the ABAs in a wide range of categories, honoring achievement in every aspect of work life, from customer service and management to public relations and product development. More than 3,800 nominations, a record number, were reviewed in the judging process this year by more than 250 professionals worldwide, whose average scores determined the winners.

2021 Stevie winners will be celebrated during a virtual awards ceremony on Wednesday, June 30 at 2pm ET. Details of the event are available on the website.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

About HCL Technologies (HCL)

HCL Technologies (HCL) empowers global enterprises with technology for the next decade, today. HCL's Mode 1- 2-3 strategy, based on its deep-domain industry expertise, customer-centricity and entrepreneurial culture of Ideapreneurship™, enables businesses to transform into next-gen enterprises.

HCL offers its services and products through three business units: IT and Business Services (ITBS), Engineering and R&D Services (ERS) and Products & Platforms (P&P). ITBS enables global enterprises to transform their businesses through offerings in the areas of applications, infrastructure, digital process operations and next generational digital transformation solutions. ERS offers engineering services and solutions in all aspects of product development and platform engineering. P&P provides modernized software products to global clients for their technology and industry specific requirements. Through its cutting-edge co-innovation labs, global delivery capabilities and broad global network, HCL delivers holistic services in various industry verticals, categorized as Financial Services, Manufacturing, Technology & Services, Telecom & Media, Retail & CPG, Life Sciences & Healthcare and Public Services.

As a leading global technology company, HCL takes pride in its diversity, social responsibility, sustainability, and education initiatives. For the 12 months ended March 31, 2021 HCL had consolidated revenue of US$ 10.17 B. Its 168,977 Ideapreneurs operate out of 50 countries.

Media Contact

Nina Moore, Stevie Awards Inc., 7035478389, nina@stevieawards.com

 

SOURCE Stevie Awards Inc.

