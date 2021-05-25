FAIRFAX, Va., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HCL Technologies (HCL), a leading global IT services company, sponsored the Technology for the Next Decade, Today categories in The 2021 American Business Awards®, the premier business awards program in the USA.
The Technology for the Next Decade, Today Awards categories recognize leadership, customer experience, and redefining the workplace. This is the 19th year that The American Business Awards have recognized achievements of organizations operating in the USA, and the fourth year that HCL Technologies has sponsored awards in the competition.
Winners in the six categories were determined by a panel of independent professionals convened by the Stevie Awards. Winners in these categories include:
Excellence in Elevating Customer Experience for the Next Normal
Gold Stevie® Award Winner
NBCUniversal (CNBC News): Vijay Koneru, VP – Product & Technology
Silver Stevie® Award Winner
T-Mobile: Warren McNeel, SVP, Product & Technology
Bronze Stevie® Award Winners
Stanley Black & Decker: Tony Gazikas, Chief Information Officer – Global IT Operations
Club Corp: Harsh Uchariya, CIO
Excellence in Redefining the Next Gen Workplace
Gold Stevie® Award Winner
Walden University: Karthik Venkatesh, Vice President and Chief Information Officer
Silver Stevie® Award Winner
Tronox: Todd M. Putnam
Bronze Stevie® Award Winner
SC Johnson & Son, Inc.: Imran K. Warrich
Leader in Operations and Business Resilience
Gold Stevie® Award Winner
Occidental Petroleum: Yanni Charalambous, VP, Chief Information Officer
Silver Stevie® Award Winner
Oncor Electric Delivery: Malia Hodges, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer
Bronze Stevie® Award Winners
True Value CO.: John Armbrecht, Chief Technical Officer
Brightstar Corp: Dean Dawes, CIO
Leading Innovation in a Time of Crisis
Gold Stevie® Award Winner
AARP: Najeeb Uddin, Chief Information Officer
Silver Stevie® Award Winner
Pearson VUE: Farzana Ashraf, Chief Product & Technology Officer
Bronze Stevie® Award Winners
Meritor, Inc: Ryan M Olivier, Vice President & CIO
Tru Kids: Paul Pansini, VP IT and Security
Leading Through Digital Disruption
Gold Stevie® Award Winner
Conduent Business Services, LLC: Mark Prout, Chief Information Officer
Silver Stevie® Award Winners
Verizon: Nicola Palmer, Chief Product Development Officer
Johnson and Johnson: Pallaw Sharma, Chief Data Science Officer, Supply Chain
Bronze Stevie® Award Winner
Stanley Black and Decker: John Rizzo, Chief Information Officer – Shared Services
Leading through Uncertainty
Gold Stevie® Award Winner
Western Union: Ernesto Boada, Chief Technology Officer
Silver Stevie® Award Winner
Direct Energy: Tanis Kozak, Vice President & General Manager – Canada Home
Bronze Stevie® Award Winners
IHG Hotels & Resorts: David Jordan, Chief Information Security Officer
PHC Holding Corporation: John Marotta, President and CEO of PHC Holding
An honorary Gold Stevie Award is also presented to Nicola Palmer, Chief Product Development Officer at Verizon, for leading disruptive innovation in technology.
All organizations operating in the U.S.A. – large and small, public and private, for-profit and non-profit - are eligible to submit nominations to the ABAs in a wide range of categories, honoring achievement in every aspect of work life, from customer service and management to public relations and product development. More than 3,800 nominations, a record number, were reviewed in the judging process this year by more than 250 professionals worldwide, whose average scores determined the winners.
2021 Stevie winners will be celebrated during a virtual awards ceremony on Wednesday, June 30 at 2pm ET. Details of the event are available on the website.
