Rally Bestows 29 Awards in 13 Categories, including Best Employer Brand Launch and Best Content Marketing Program, plus Rising Stars and Recruitment Marketer of the Year
BOSTON, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rally® Recruitment Marketing, the largest community of recruitment marketing, employer branding and talent attraction professionals, today announced the winners of the 2022 Rally® Awards™.
Now in its third year, this global competition, honoring excellence in recruitment marketing and employer branding practices, bestowed 29 awards on 21 individuals and teams for categories that include Best Employer Brand Launch, Best Recruitment Marketing Campaign and Best Careers Social Media Channel. Most categories named a first and second place winner, reflecting the growing number of employers using social media and digital marketing strategies to attract top talent.
Distinguished awards were given for Recruitment Marketing Rising Star and Recruitment Marketer of the Year. Recruitment Marketing Rising Star is awarded to a practitioner with between one to three years of experience who has already made an impact by helping to transform talent acquisition strategy at their company into one that's brand-led and marketing-driven. The Recruitment Marketer of the Year is presented to the practitioner who serves as a role model for raising up the entire profession and who has distinguished themselves through extraordinary leadership, business impact and pioneering work in recruitment marketing and employer branding.
"Over the past two years, everything about the way we live and work has changed, including what people want from a job and what they expect from their employer," said Rally Founder & CEO, Lori Sylvia. "More than ever, people care about a company's culture, reputation and diversity, and are choosing employers that prioritize employee wellness and create a meaningful work experience. The companies that will grow in this new world of work will be those that not only adapt to these changes but can effectively communicate their employee value proposition to attract and recruit top talent. That's why the practitioners recognized in the 2022 Rally Awards are playing such a vital role in their company's success. They're strategic marketers and storytellers, able to understand what differentiates their company from other employers, uncover why people want to work there and choose to stay, and – importantly – they know how to use social media, content marketing and digital strategies to give their companies a recruiting advantage. Congratulations to all of this year's Rally Award nominees and winners for your pioneering work!"
Winners were selected by an independent panel of esteemed peer judges:
- Adam Glassman, Director of Employment Brand & Marketing, Cox Enterprises
- Rich Gordon, Employer Brand, Associate Director, King
- Shelby Grip, Senior Manager, Talent Brand and Recruitment Marketing, Stryker
- Kerry Noone, Senior Director, Employment Strategy, DaVita Kidney Care (and 2021 Recruitment Marketer of the Year)
- Kate Ryan, Manager, Employer Brand, 1Password
- Shavonne Thomas, Sr. Manager, Recruitment Marketing, Stitch Fix
Each entry was judged on strategy, quality, innovation and verified results.
2022 Rally Award winners by category:
Best Careers Blog 1st place winner: UPMC — "Be You, Be UPMC: The Stories of our People"
2nd place winner: Capital One — "Life at Capital One: A Careers Blog of Diverse Perspectives"
Best Careers Social Media
1st place winner: PetSmart — Dani Laven & Meghan Rozman — "@LifeAtPetSmart Instagram"
2nd place winner (tie): Evonik — "Evonik's Instagram: The People Behind Our Products"
2nd place winner (tie): Sitel Group — Auburn Smith, Jean-Baptiste Ranvier, Peter Trana, Joel Zavala, Alberto Cortes — "Living the #SitelLife"
Best Employer Brand Video
1st place winner: Nestlé USA — "A New Era in Coffee | Experimentation Driving Innovation at Nestlé"
2nd place winner: Sitel Group — Auburn Smith, Saudy Hernandez Breton, Martin Wilkinson-Brown, Jean-Baptiste Ranvier, Nicolas Primout — "Pie With People: A Sitel Group® Variety Show"
Best Use of Employee Generated Content
1st place winner: Sephora Canada — Hanika Ahluwalia & Jordan Beresford — "Sephora SPARK Employee Ambassador Program"
Best Use of Organic Social Media in Recruitment Marketing
1st place winner: Intel — "Social Stories from Elite Athletes at Intel"
2nd place winner (tie): CommonSpirit Health — "Bringing "Humankindness" To Organic Social"
2nd place winner (tie): TTEC — "Celebrating TTEC's Culture of Belonging Through Social Celebrations"
Best Use of Paid Social Media in Recruitment Marketing
1st place winner: UBS — "Upgrade your future! UBS goes TikTok and Snapchat"
2nd place winner: Discover — "Discover Careers"
Best Use of Video in Recruitment Marketing
1st place winner: UBS — "Head flip / shoe flip – Let's get more women into banking!"
2nd place winner (tie): Labcorp — "Labcorp: A Year's Worth of Inclusion Stories"
2nd place winner (tie): Victoria's Secret & Company and Bath & Body Works Inc. — "Press Play for Career Opportunities"
Best Recruitment Marketing Campaign
1st place winner: UBS — "Upgrade your future – Swiss Apprenticeship campaign"
2nd place winner (tie): Labcorp — "In Pursuit of Answers - Recruitment Campaign"
2nd place winner (tie): UPMC — "Grow, Excel, Thrive: Marketing that Resonates with Nurses"
3rd place winner: ADP — Liz Gelb-O'Connor, Amy Sharry, Liz Kempinski, Megan Nichols, Emma Brem and Ingrid Bayter — "Sales Acceleration 2021"
Best Content Marketing Program
1st place winner: Nestlé USA — "Elevating the Stories that Fuel Nestlé"
2nd place winner (tie): Dell Technologies — "Dell Technologies Employer Brand Content Marketing: Fueled by Stories"
2nd place winner (tie): Booz Allen Hamilton — "Making Connections Through People, Passion & Purpose"
Best Employer Brand Launch
1st place winner: PetSmart — Dani Laven and Meghan Rozman — "PetSmart Career Site Relaunch"
2nd place winner: Bright Horizons — "All in one year? We've got this! Implementing an Employee Value Proposition, CRM, and New Careers Site at Bright Horizons"
Best Use of Recruitment Marketing Technology
1st place winner: Spectrum — "Spectrum Fit Finder: Best Use of Recruitment Marketing Technology"
Recruitment Marketing Rising Stars
Samantha Schuch, Recruitment Marketing Manager, Spectrum
Ugo Nwankwo, formerly Employer Branding and Content Marketing Program Manager, Texas Instruments
Recruitment Marketer of the Year
Jonna Sjövall, Global Head of Employer Branding and Recruitment Marketing, UBS
2022 Rally Award Winner Quotes
Award recipients shared their appreciation for the recognition, acknowledging the support of their teams and leaders, and the commitment of their companies in making employer branding and recruitment marketing a strategic initiative for their business.
Mark Simon, Sr. Director, Talent Acquisition and HR Innovation & Experience at UPMC:
"UPMC had a blast during the 2022 Rally Awards and we are humbled by our wins. For me, this has been a great way to celebrate the amazing team I am lucky enough to support, who does all of this work in-house, and to also recognize the brilliant people of UPMC. Thank you to Rally and all of the judges, and congratulations to all of the nominees and winners. See you in '23!"
Jennifer O'Brien, Global Candidate Attraction and Experience Leader at Booz Allen Hamilton:
"Our team is honored to be recognized for our content marketing program, which is anchored in our people first philosophy at Booz Allen. We love telling stories that connect people with technology and the mission we serve to build meaningful relationships with our candidates."
Ameesha Durham, Senior Lead, Corporate Digital & Content at Nestlé USA:
"We are ecstatic to receive the industry's top recognition for our employer brand marketing work. We pride ourselves on putting people at the center of Nestlé storytelling – highlighting how they are empowered to grow, thrive and to drive our business forward. This prestigious honor has fueled our eagerness to continue pushing creative boundaries with people-focused storytelling."
Auburn Smith, Global Content Recruitment Marketing Manager at Sitel Group®:
"It's a great feeling to have competed with some of the top employer brands and be recognized as one of the Best Careers Social Media Channels and Best Employer Brand Videos. Our content strategy is about creating a strong sense of belonging by showcasing as many diverse stories as possible. One of the many things I love about Sitel Group® is not only our ability to amplify the voices of our people, but to create an environment in which they feel comfortable to do so. Thank you to the Rally organization for presenting us with these two honors. We take great pride in knowing that this recognition speaks to our creativity, powerful storytelling and what happens when you're able to unify the masses under a single brand."
Kristin Dagg, Employment Marketing Manager at Intel:
"It's an absolute honor to have won a 2022 Rally Award for our campaign showcasing Intel Olympic champions and elite athletes. For Ashton, Janne, Lex and Pawel, their athletic careers translated into corporate roles that leveraged their incredible skills to enhance Intel technology—all while building their professional expertise. We're so proud to have showcased these athletes and love how the audience connected with their stories. It goes to show that when we work together as One Intel, we all win gold!"
Michael Wellman, Chief People Officer at TTEC:
"We're honored to be recognized by the Rally Awards for second place in Best Use of Organic Social Media in Recruitment Marketing. TTEC is committed to fostering a culture where all employees are comfortable bringing their authentic selves to work and able to reach their full potential. We share this message through our recruitment marketing efforts on social media by highlighting and providing education on diversity celebrations, partnering with our Employee Resource Groups for live events, and sharing our employees' stories of belonging."
Susie Billingsley, Director, Talent Attraction & Candidate Experience at Bright Horizons:
"Our Talent Attraction team is honored to be recognized as a 2022 Rally Award winner and congratulates all of the winners! One year ago, our small-but-mighty team of two began sprinting towards our goal to launch three major initiatives within the year. Now that we've grown into a team of six, there's no limit to what we can accomplish together!"
Liz Gelb-O'Connor, VP, Global Employer Brand & Marketing at ADP:
"We are so honored to be recognized for our achievements by our peers in the 2022 Rally Awards. Employer Brand is an integral part of our success in today's talent market. We look forward to showcasing even more of our work in 2023. Congratulations to the rest of the winners. Well deserved."
Ugo Nwankwo, formerly Texas Instruments, Recruitment Marketing Rising Star:
"In college I studied both Marketing and HR, but it always felt like I had to choose one field to pursue. When I learned about recruitment marketing, everything clicked and I no longer had to choose between my degrees. Since entering this space I've been able to apply my marketing knowledge in new ways, use storytelling to attract talent and join a community of practitioners that are eager to help one another succeed. Being recognized by industry peers so early in my recruitment marketing career feels absolutely amazing, and I'm honored to be named a Recruitment Marketing Rising Star!"
Samantha Schuch from Spectrum, Recruitment Marketing Rising Star:
"I am so honored to be recognized by the Rally community! I stumbled into recruitment marketing two years ago after many years in the consumer marketing space. I enjoy being able to inform job seekers about open roles that could potentially change their lives. I finally feel like I have found my passion, and am excited to continue my career in Talent Attraction. Such great work has been done this year by the entire Rally community. I can't wait to see all of the new and exciting things that are on the horizon. Special shout out to Vanessa Sain-Dieguez and the entire Spectrum team who have taught me so much. They continue to help me grow my career, and always take the time to listen to my ideas, no matter how far-fetched they may be!"
Jonna Sjövall from UBS, Recruitment Marketer of the Year:
"It's such an honor to be nominated for and win this prestigious award! I'm humbled about the nomination and very thankful for the award. It truly takes a great team and a great employer to reach new heights in employer branding and recruitment marketing. At UBS, RM/EB is seen as very strategic and we're working hard to break through the noise and do meaningful work. I'm very honored and proud of what we have achieved at UBS, and how we work as a team to continue to push the bar higher, do more and try out new things. Thank you Rally for this great recognition. It proves that with a great team and supportive management you can achieve a lot, and in a regulated industry!"
About The Rally® Awards
The Rally Awards is a global, peer-reviewed competition recognizing and celebrating excellence in recruitment marketing and employer branding practices. The goal of the competition is to uncover what marketing and branding strategies really work in recruiting and to share those strategies with the Rally Recruitment Marketing community of 40,000 professionals from around the world. Unlike other award competitions, the Rally Awards honor individuals who work in-house at employers, rather than agencies or vendors.
About Rally®
Rally® Recruitment Marketing is an online community where the best Recruitment Marketing ideas are learned and shared to educate and empower you to lead the future of talent acquisition. Rally with us at https://rallyrecruitmentmarketing.com.
