The Best Choice of the Year Award winner: MSI MEG Aegis Ti5 Gaming Desktop with the 4 winners of the Golden Award: Innodisk InnoAGE SSD, Jorjin AR Smart Glasses J7EF Plus, Realtek Automotive Ethernet Switch IC, and NVIDIA A100. Although the products have different applications in different industries; they all showcase innovation and technological excellence as well as possessing great market potential.