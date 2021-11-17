MANHATTAN, Kan., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Three remarkable public servants were named today as the winners of the national 2021 Small Town America Civic Volunteer Award (STACVA), which honors 100 extraordinary civic volunteers each year in communities under 25,000 in population. This year's program was extremely competitive, drawing nearly 700 nominations by local government leaders from 49 states—a 400 percent increase over 2020.
The national winner of the 2021 STACVA award is W. Paul Prince of Loris, South Carolina, who has served his town and county in various volunteer roles, including volunteer firefighter, for more than 56 years. The first runner-up is Boone Bowling of Middlesboro, Kentucky, the youngest council member ever elected in his town, who continues to compile an impressive volunteer record at 24. The second runner-up is Kimberly Loggins of Chickasha, Oklahoma. She has served in numerous leadership positions in the local government and community with a measurable impact on the town's success.
The top three winners receive cash awards for their communities of $20,000, $10,000, and $5,000, respectively, provided by program sponsor CivicPlus. In addition, each of the local governments represented by the top 100 honorees also qualifies for a volunteer management module designed by CivicPlus, a leader in technology solutions designed for local governments.
In addition to honoring the nation's true "hometown heroes," STACVA was designed to spotlight the urgent need for citizens to fill critical civic volunteer roles, including local government boards and councils, volunteer firefighters, EMTs, and the many civic volunteer efforts that support local communities. The Barton Russell Group administers the program, which is co-sponsored by the National Association of Counties (NACo), the National Volunteer Fire Council, the National Association of Towns and Townships (NATaT), Points of Light, and Main Street America.
"This year's group of nominees are truly outstanding individuals," said CivicPlus Chief Executive Officer Brian Rempe. "Reading the stories from our applicants that showcase the selflessness and spirit of innovation demonstrated by their volunteers reinforces to me why we created this award. We need more people like Paul, Boone, and Kimberly to keep pushing for progress, fostering the vision of their local leaders, and keep our communities thriving. It is an honor to recognize and celebrate this year's 100 top winners."
Top STACVA winner W. Paul Prince has responded to almost every fire and rescue call in Loris for 56 years and has not slowed down at the age of 78. He has responded to approximately 700 fire or medical calls each of the past three years and is on track to respond to more than 700 service calls again in 2021.
Paul was born and raised in Loris, and his love for the community has led him to serve Loris and Horry County his entire adult life. He recently retired after 30 years as a Horry County Councilman and has also served for more than 50 years in various community organizations, including the Civitan Club, Merchants Association, Athletic Boosters Club, Jaycees, and the Loris Chamber of Commerce. Paul has also volunteered as a youth coach for the city recreation league and school athletic programs, coaching baseball, basketball, and football for more than 25 years.
The first runner-up, Boone Bowling, was the youngest person ever to be elected to the Middlesboro, Kentucky, City Council. He immediately stepped in as voluntary Parks and Recreation Chairman at age 22. He has successfully secured grants for new recreation equipment and personally helped construct them in three city parks that had not been significantly upgraded in more than 60 years. Boone also started a nonprofit to fund projects in the community and a scholarship at Middlesboro High School that offers $1,000 to senior students wishing to attend vocational or trade schools.
Boone volunteers on the Bell County Economic Foundation Board, Youth Advisory Board for Middlesboro Schools, and Kiwanis Board. In addition, he serves as a youth basketball coach outside of his City Council position and nonprofit roles.
Second runner-up Kimberly Loggins is a graduate of Leadership Chickasha and Leadership Oklahoma, currently serving as co-chair of Leadership Chickasha. In this role, she helps develop informed, effective leaders for the community. Kimberly also served as a Chickasha City Council member for six years, concurrently serving as Vice Mayor for four years, and was appointed to the Chickasha Industrial Authority board.
Kimberly's enthusiasm for the community is visible in the many annual events she has supported to help revitalize the Chickasha downtown. Several years ago, she recruited volunteers, led fundraising, and organized events during the holiday season to draw more people downtown. This show of holiday spirit encouraged other downtown business owners to decorate their storefronts as well. Today, with the help of the Chamber of Commerce, downtown businesses stay open later and host special events throughout the season. The excitement started by Kimberly three years ago has continued to grow, all to benefit the town's downtown corridor.
The three 2021 STACVA winners were honored today in a virtual, national ceremony.
Said Bart Russell, founder of the Barton Russell Group, which led the judging of the contest: "This year's STACVA program clearly demonstrates that just because you are a small or rural community doesn't mean you can't be exceptional. Congratulations to everyone involved."
