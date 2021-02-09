ATLANTA, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Butler Street, a management consulting, training and research firm and the industry's leading provider of client loyalty and retention programs, today announced its 2021 Best of Print & Digital® Award Winners and Best of Print & Digital® 5 Year Award Winners. Best of Print & Digital provides benchmarking data and growth plans for the participating companies in the industry. Only those companies achieving a level of excellence in providing a frictionless customer experience are awarded each year.
"Understanding and acting upon customer feedback was more important than ever this past year. The 2021 winners have proven that, amid the chaos caused by Covid-19, they adapted to the changing needs of their customers and executed. resulting in higher customer loyalty and profitable growth," shares Butler Street's founder and managing partner, Mike Jacoutot
Winning companies are selected based on their Net Promoter Score® (NPS) – which has been widely regarded as the most accurate leading indicator of client loyalty and future revenue.
This year, two companies achieved the Best of Print & Digital 5-Year Award and will join this elite group of companies that have won this award 5 years in a row. "If there is one thing the last ten months have shown us, is that the cream rises to the top." offered Mike Jacoutot, managing partner of Butler Street. "Our five-year winners have proven that delivering an exceptional customer experience is not an event, but rather in the DNA of the company from the top down. They are true front-runners and they find a way to win under adverse conditions."
The 2021 Best of Print & Digital® 5 Year Award Winners are (in alphabetical order):
- Cooley Group, Inc.– Rochester, NY
- Superior Business Solutions – Kalamazoo, MI
The 2021 Best of Print & Digital® Award Winners are (in alphabetical order):
- Cooley Group, Inc. – Rochester, NY
- Drummond – Jacksonville, FL (6th year recipient)
- KOMAX Business Systems – South Charleston, WV
- Modern Litho – Jefferson City, MO
- Prosource – Cincinnati, OH
- Superior Business Solutions – Kalamazoo, MI
- Wise – Alpharetta, GA (6th year recipient)
To qualify for the award, companies must have received an NPS score of at least 40 in conjunction with a minimum customer response rate. Only the top scoring companies in the print industry achieved this distinct honor.
"NPS has been the number one metric across the entire company," said Brad Cates, Prosource CEO. "Our whole strategy is built around customer intimacy, the customer experience, and we want to deliver the best customer experience in the industry. Butler Street's NPS® survey allowed us to take a step back, expand our pool of recipients, and learn about the overall relationship with our company versus the experience of a specific customer service instance."
About Butler Street
Butler Street is a management consulting, training and research firm that specializes in client and talent development. Butler Street's managing partners have years of experience in executive level sales, marketing, and operations experience across the print, staffing, and revenue cycle industries. Butler Street helps companies and their people grow by providing customized tools, technology and training programs and delivers lasting results in the two most challenging areas that companies face: client and talent development. Companies that work with Butler Street average 4x industry growth.
For more information, visit: or contact: Susan Galloway, sgalloway@butlerstreet.com.
About Net Promoter Score® (NPS)
Net Promoter, Net Promoter System, Net Promoter Score, NPS and the NPS-related emoticons are registered trademarks of Bain & Company, Inc., Fred Reichheld and Satmetrix Systems, Inc. Developed in 2003, NPS across leading companies worldwide is considered as the standard for measuring customer loyalty.
Media Contact
Susan Galloway, Butler Street, +1 309-696-3548, sgalloway@butlerstreet.com
SOURCE Butler Street