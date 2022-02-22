CHICAGO, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Winners of the 2021 Controller of the Year Awards have been selected after a nomination period and judging process that began in December 2021. The second annual program is produced by the Controllers Council, a member association and community focused on career development and resources, peer interaction, and recognition.
Corporate Controllers and related titles that have Controller responsibilities including VPs, Chief Accounting Officers, CFOs and related are eligible to enter. Applicants can self-nominate or be nominated by a colleague via a brief online survey that requests anonymous information on 2021 financial performance, work experience, volunteer or philanthropic activities, and educational background. Entry is complimentary to both members and non-members.
All nominations were screened by an algorithm, and then judged by Controllers Council Board Members. Winners and Runners-Up are announced for 6 categories based on size and type, along with public or private classifications, where applicable.
Startup/Private/Winner
Jon Mazzanti, Cameo, Controller
Startup/Private/Runner-Up
Andrew Sparling, Strike, VP Finance/Controller
Not-For-Profit/Winner
Jessica McClain, Girl Scouts (Nation's Capital), CFO/Controller
Not-For-Profit/Runner-Up
Jonathan Spackman, Brigham Young Univ., IT CFO/Controller
Small/Private/Winner
Jessica Lopez, IDX, VP/Corp. Controller
Small/Private/Runner-Up
Jason Lin, Centage, CFO/Controller
Medium/Public/Winner
Paul Henderson, Tipalti, Global Controller
Medium/Public/Runner-Up
Joe Steinmetz, Chesapeake Utilities, VP/Controller
Medium/Private/Winner
Faisal Rusho, Medable, Inc., Controller
Medium/Private/Runner-Up
Zach Blaine, Expel, Inc., VP/Corp. Controller
Medium/Private/Runner-Up
Jennifer Beougher, Ruby Slipper (Rest.Group), CFO/Controller
Enterprise/Public/Winner
Brenna Albert, Cresco Labs, EVP/Controller
Enterprise/Public/Runner-Up
Kevin Coyne, EMD Serano (Div. Merck), Controller
Enterprise/Public/Runner-Up
Melanie Lazzari, S&T Bancorp, Inc., EVP/Controller
Enterprise/Private/Winner
Aimee Moore, Spartronics, LLC, Corp. Controller
Government/Winner
Nita Nigam, HUD, Asst. CFO/Accounting
Government/Runner-Up
Kristin Brunetto, Blackfeet Tribe, Controller
Finally, from the category winners above, a 2021 National Controller of the Year was selected based on the same criteria: Brenna Albert, Cresco Labs.
All winners will be notified by email and receive a frame-quality Certificate. The 2021 National Controller of the Year will receive a gold-plated and engraved statuette/trophy manufactured by the makers of the Oscar® Awards.
"Once again, Controllers and corporate finance executives proved their importance in 2021, and the Controller of the Year Awards brings much deserved recognition to these hard-working individuals," states Neil Brown, Controllers Council Executive Director. "The Controllers Council is proud to support the corporate finance industry during these challenging and unprecedented times."
A "Virtual Red Carpet" event will be held Wednesday April 27, 1 PM CST to meet and interview award winners, register here: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/1893767363081859600
Registration for the 2022 Controller of the Year Awards will begin December 1, 2022 at the following link: https://controllerscouncil.org/recognition/
ABOUT Controllers Council
Controllers Council™ is a national member association, community and platform for Controllers, CFOs, and corporate accounting and finance professionals focused on career development and training, peer interaction, recognition and more. Programs include CPE and professional certification, a national Career Center, webcasts with expert panelists on trending topics, research studies, articles and whitepapers. Controllers Council produces the annual Controller of the Year Awards, Peer Roundtables, and the Seal of Approval program.
Media Contact
Heather Hawes, Controllers Council, (312) 869-2180, heather@controllercouncil.org
SOURCE Controllers Council