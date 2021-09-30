NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CommerceNext has announced the winners of its CommerceNexty Awards, presented by Bloomreach, in conjunction with the conclusion of the CommerceNext IRL conference in New York. The annual awards program was developed to recognize and celebrate the year's best marketing and ecommerce programs. Winners were selected based upon votes by CommerceNext's judges of industry leaders along with an equally weighted popular vote.
Veronika Sonsev, Co-Founder of CommerceNext, said, "This year's Commercenexty Award winners exemplified innovative marketing and ecommerce strategies while demonstrating leadership in the retail and ecommerce industry. We are thrilled to celebrate their achievements by recognizing them with the industry's premier award."
There are eight categories of winners for 2021:
- Marketing Innovator of the Year: e.l.f. Cosmetics won for launching the first-ever TikTok reality show. "Eyes.Lips.Famous." was inspired by the brand's commitment to empowering its community to go after their dreams. The show offered three lucky creators the opportunity to build their skills with some of TikTok's most notable influencers.
- Women in Retail's Top Woman of the Year Award: Taryn Rayment, CMO at FTD was honored. This award was presented in partnership with Women in Retail Leadership Circle and recognizes women leaders in retail who have contributed to the community and mentored others to get ahead.
- Most Impactful Social Responsibility Campaign: Foot Locker was recognized for their $200MM commitment to the Black community. The commitment will be invested over the next five years towards enhancing the lives of team members and customers in the Black Community through Economic Development and Education.
- Best Use of Data or Technology in Marketing: THE YES won for creating a new retail platform that is much more customized and curated, using human expertise and machine learning to power the most complex algorithm in fashion. The iOS app has 100,000 downloads to date and THE YES has already tracked over 8 million YES's and NO's within its app.
- Most Effective Brand Storytelling: Universal Standard was recognized for promoting "size equality" for luxury customers through partnership with Erdem. Erdem's collaboration with Universal Standard was a big deal in the fashion industry. It represented luxury clothing's shift towards a more size-inclusive line.
- Outstanding New Ecommerce Experience: CAMP was honored for launching the world's first ecommerce platform for kids. With Present Shop, kids ages 3-12 can now discover, choose and send the perfect gift directly to parents, teachers or friends. This new ecommerce platform provides a safe and modern-day shopping experience for kids while also allowing parents to save time and money.
- Best Use of a New Channel: M&M's won for launching an influencer campaign on TikTok for Mother's Day and Father's Day. With consumers living in quarantine for over a year due to the COVID-19 crisis, M&M's wanted to help people connect with others who they may not have been able to see in person and worked with over 150 TikTok influencers to offer their community a free gift containing personalized M&M's with no strings attached.
- Global/Cross-Border Launch of the Year: TILE was recognized for expanding its direct-to-consumer channel into the UK and EMEA markets. This award was presented in partnership with the Global Ecommerce Leaders forum. Tile launched storefronts in 16 territories in just three months with local currencies and integrated with domestic fulfillment partners to better provide customers with optimal shipping options.
To view the full list of finalists and learn more about the CommerceNexty Awards, go to https://commercenext.com/the-commercenextys/.
About CommerceNext
CommerceNext is a community, event series and conference for marketers at retail and direct-to-consumer brands. The company harnesses the collective wisdom of its community to help marketers grow their businesses and advance their careers. Inc Magazine named the CommerceNext Summit one of the top 5 ecommerce conferences for 2019/2020. To learn more about CommerceNext, visit http://www.commercenext.com.
About Bloomreach
Bloomreach is the leader in Commerce Experience™ — empowering brands to deliver customer journeys so personalized, they feel like magic. Bloomreach Experience, the digital experience platform built for commerce, includes three pillars: Discovery, offering AI-driven search and merchandising; Content, offering a headless CMS; and Engagement, offering a leading CDP and marketing automation solutions. Together, these pillars form the only platform that combines the power of unified customer and product data with the speed and scale of AI optimization, enabling measurable digital commerce experiences that drive real results. Bloomreach serves over 700 global brands including Albertsons, Bosch, Puma, FC Bayern München, and Marks & Spencer, and powers over $250 billion in commerce annually. For more information, visit Bloomreach.com.
About Women in Retail Leadership Circle/NAPCO Media
Women in Retail Leadership Circle (WIRLC) is an exclusive community of women executives at leading retailers and brands. Their mission is to foster leadership development for members by providing an unparalleled mix of events, content and elite connections. The WIRLC community is comprised of successful, motivated and passionate women from the entire retail and brand ecosystem who have a strong belief that investing in themselves and in other women is good business. Learn more at http://www.womeninretail.com.
About the Global Ecommerce Leaders Forum/GELF
GELF is a community and series of conferences — both virtual and in-person — focused on cross-border and international ecommerce.
