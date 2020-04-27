MINNEAPOLIS, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Winsor Learning, the nation's leading expert and provider of science-based reading instruction for students, today launched WINSTRUCTION®, a pioneering new subscription service providing online, on-demand professional development and peer-to-peer networking opportunities for educators and others who provide reading instruction to students at all grade levels. Access to the platform starts at $4.99 per month and is available for individual subscribers, as well as schools and districts wishing to purchase for one or more instructors.
"As a company, we are working to do all we can to support teachers, parents, and schools during this time of unprecedented challenges. As we surveyed the landscape and assessed the resources we could bring to bear through dialogue with our nation's educators, it became clear that teachers were eager to disrupt the way professional development is approached and delivered. This is for them," said Amanda Burnette, president of Winsor Learning, a former public school administrator and internationally recognized expert on reading instruction.
Subscribers may access live professional development webinars and other events, as well as an archived library available on demand. They will receive opportunities to network with one another, get exclusive content, and receive certificates of completion that can be used for valuable continuing education credits.
Burnette said that today's launch is a result of feedback from teachers following last month's offering of free, online professional development. She said the positive reception prompted Winsor to examine how to provide this on an ongoing basis.
"The responses from teachers and school districts were tremendous, and they wanted more. It's our hope that we have made it super affordable, and that those who are teaching our most valuable skill of reading will find the support and content they need to ensure success for all students," said Burnette.
In March as the COVID crisis began to unfold, Winsor Learning released free online professional development opportunities for teachers. More than 10,000 educators participated in the trainings over the course of four weeks, with registrations from all fifty states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Canada.
Winsor Learning provides Orton-Gillingham, science-based reading and teaching materials and training using its best-in-class Sonday System® program. Educational experts at industry-leading organizations like the National Center for Learning Disabilities and the International Dyslexia Association have evaluated the Sonday System® and deemed that the program contains the required elements for teaching reading identified by the Nation Reading Panel. The Sonday System® is a simple, cost-effective tool for K-12 educators to identify and intervene with struggling readers, as well as teach reading to all children.
