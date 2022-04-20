Get fitted for custom insoles in minutes, from the comfort of home. This launch comes just days after inStryde's acceptance into the prestigious Techstars Accelerator Program. inStryde is a hybrid hard tech company using A.I. and advanced 3d printing to make custom foot orthotics more accessible and affordable.
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Triad-based startup inStryde recently introduced SmartFit: a process for getting custom insoles delivered to your doorstep, all via smartphone.
It is notoriously difficult to get reasonably priced quality insoles. Custom orthotics cost on average $600, take two months to get, and rarely fit appropriately inside a shoe. Off-the-shelf insoles (i.e. Superfeet, Dr. Scholl's, etc.) are cheaper but prefabricated. They are not in any way custom, so they do not treat individual needs/pain points. Lack of options in the insole industry has essentially forced a decision between health, time, and money. Founder Mike Schmid doesn't think people should have to choose.
"The typical custom insole fitting and fabrication processes used today are 50+ years old and haven't changed along with the tremendous advancements in technology. With inStryde, customers can get fitted for the best custom orthotics in minutes, from the comfort of home."
—Mike Schmid, Founder & CEO
This is the SmartFit process: The customer's feet are scanned through a smartphone camera. inStryde's A.I. and computer vision-based process takes measurements and generates a custom insole design, ready for 3D printing. The custom insoles (ones that fit a customers feet and shoes) are delivered directly to their doorstep.
The launch of SmartFit comes at an especially big moment for Schmid and the company. This Spring inStryde is taking a coveted spot in the 2022 Techstars SportTech Accelerator cohort. Techstars is an internationally recognized program built to help high-growth-potential companies. Fewer than 1% of applicants are accepted every year.
The Techstars SportsTech program runs mid-March to mid-June and culminates in a demo day, during which participating companies will pitch to a room full of interested investors.
"This is just another exciting step forward for inStryde. Techstars has connections to some of the world's most established research facilities, medical practices, and athletic programs, and inStryde will be plugged into all of that and more. We are excited to be part of this incredible network of mentors, investors, and fellow entrepreneurs."
—Mike Schmid, Founder & CEO
For more information on inStryde, please visit http://www.instryde.com.
