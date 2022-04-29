WinTheView (WTV), a global leader in career advancement tools, introduces its new portfolio and video tools that give job candidates a distinct marketing advantage and interview confidence when competing for their next opportunities.
LAFAYETTE HILL, Pa., April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --WinTheView (WTV), a global leader in career advancement tools, introduces its new portfolio and video tools that give job candidates a distinct marketing advantage and interview confidence when competing for their next opportunities.
Founder and CEO, Ken Diamond, had this to share, "Standing out in a crowded job market is difficult. I built a web-based solution for candidates that utilizes video and online career portfolios to clearly showcase their skills, accomplishments, and potential successes to recruiters and hiring teams. Providing relevant qualifications and career accomplishments with a personalized video is a key differentiator to capture the interest of a potential employer."
Julene H., a WTV user and recently hired Training Program Leader for a global manufacturing company, commented "when I was preparing for my interview, I had the opportunity to use WTV. I really liked the ability to record accomplishment stories. It helped me better prepare for the interview, and then as a follow-up, share a custom link with specific stories to showcase additional skills. It was easy to create a video via my webcam, follow the WTV teleprompter, and practice until I felt comfortable."
WTV is game-changing technology for job seekers at all career levels. Senior executives, mid-level managers and recent college graduates can leverage easy-to-use features and step-by-step guidance to create an online career portfolio on a secure cloud server. WTV gives candidates the ability to create videos and customized portfolios with a unique, easily shared website URL to highlight skills, accomplishment stories, work samples, testimonials, and presentations for any career advancement opportunity. All work is conveniently and securely saved in the WTV portal for future use while the subscription is active.
About WinTheView
WinTheView is a comprehensive suite of digital and video career advancement tools, designed to help career candidates tell their unique story and develop a powerful personal brand, leaving a lasting impression on hiring managers and recruiters. Created by Ken Diamond, founder and CEO of executive search firm Digital Action, WTV technology has been built upon the successes of thousands of career-minded individuals. WTV subscriptions are available online for individuals as well as through partnership agreements with employers, career consultants, university career centers, executive search and staffing firms.
For more information, please visit http://www.WinTheView.com.
Contact: Ken Diamond, Founder and CEO
mailto:kjdiamond@wintheview.com [kjdiamond@wintheview.com __title__ null]
215-948-3722
Media Contact
Ken Diamond, WinTheView, 1 6109410700, kjdiamond@wintheview.com
SOURCE WinTheView