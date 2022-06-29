Digiarty flagship product WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe brings better 4K, 5K, 8K, and 10-bit HDR source video compression performance.
CHENGDU, China, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digiarty updates the video engine and compression algorithm for WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe to offer better handling of 4K, 5K, 8K, and 10-bit HDR source video compression. Equipped with a more powerful High-Quality Engine, unique level-3 hardware acceleration, and enhanced compression kernel, the tool can reduce large 4K UHD videos by 90% off without noticeable quality loss - up to 98% quality reserved.
Newer models from DJI such as the DJI Air 2S are capable of shooting 5.4K(5472x3078) videos at 30fps, and the newly released DJI Mini 3 Pro supports shooting 4K Ultra HD footages at up to 60fps. "Fly Mini, Create Big", here "big" means big file size - shooting one minute of 4K 60fps(100Mpbs) video takes up around 750MB of memory, one minute of 5.4K 30 fps 1.8GB of memory. To save your valuable storage data and make it easier to email, share, or upload your large videos, Digiarty brings its flagship product WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe, with much-enhanced video compression performance. Developer Digiarty has updated the video engine and compression algorithm to better handle 4K, 5K, 8K, and 10-bit HDR source video compression and processing. The makers behind Digiarty say "they are focusing on boosting 4K HDR video compression performance".
The secret is its cutting-edge compression kernel, helping reduce video file size up to 90% off, 47x real-time fast speed, without noticeable quality loss. The compression kernel uses interframe prediction(B-frames, P-frames), and I-frames( Intraframe encoding) to achieve a more effective compression algorithm - a 1GB 4K video can be compressed to 10MB, encoded with HEVC codec.
File size, video quality, and speed are well balanced, thanks to a well-developed High-Quality Engine, De-interlacing tech, and hardware acceleration. Based on the lossless compression algorithm, WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe doesn't change the data during the video processing process, it just re-organizes video data more efficiently - 98% of original quality kept while gaining a significant reduction on the original 90% file size. High-Quality Engine, together with De-interlacing tech, promises even higher quality: nearly identical to the original.
It's worth mentioning that Level-3 Hardware Acceleration supported by WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe allows the video compression software to utilize your graphic hardware when compressing 4K/5.4K/8K HDR 10-bit videos. It makes 4K video compression much smoother and faster without overheating and CPU overheating problems. The most efficient GPU acceleration allows you to compress 5.4K, 4K UHD, 240fps, HDR10, slow-mo footage from DJI drones, GoPro, Parrot, YI, camcorders, mirrorless cameras, iPhones, and other devices without stuttering.
WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe is a versatile video toolbox coming with support for a wide variety of video formats, video conversion, and editing features. The tool accepts any video format you throw at it, covering H.264, HEVC, VP9, AV1, MP4, MKV, WMV, MOV, and AVI, to name a few, with 420+ preset profiles for social media platforms, iPhone, iPad, Android, HDTVs, game consoles, and more. You are also enabled to resize, trim, crop, merge, cut, split videos, add subtitles/watermark to clips, and adjust video audio parameters, including bitrate, frame rate, resolution, video aspect ratio, etc.
