CHENGDU, China, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- When the shopping season arrives, many customers begin searching for the best Black Friday offers, and WinXDVD Software may be the perfect place for shoppers to find a multimedia product at a record low price. It is Black Friday all 15 days long at WinXDVD Software with 60% off discounts, applied to popular products like WinX DVD Ripper Platinum, WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe, and WinX MediaTrans.
Everyone is welcome to join the event. There is no gimmick or any additional restriction. Be the first to score the epic Black Friday Sale at: https://www.winxdvd.com/buy.htm
The pandemic shows no sign of cooling down in 2021. Accordingly, consumption of media of all sorts boosts, and time spent on video platforms soars unprecedentedly, be it is during staycation or camping. In the time of Black Friday, savvy shoppers tend to shop some multimedia products at bargain prices to save shopping costs while at the same time addressing the concern of format incompatibility during multimedia entertainment. WinXDVD is ready on track to offer its biggest sale of the year. Below is a sneak peek of top deals, from now through Dec 6.
Highlights of WinXDVD Black Friday Slashes：
1. Save up to 60% on DVD Ripper, Video Converter, and Data Transfer Software
WinXDVD's Black Friday sales event offers the deepest discounts ever, up to 60% off, on its hottest software programs, priced as low as $24.95 each.
- WinX DVD Ripper Platinum: WinX DVD Ripper Platinum has long acted as the standard-setter in the DVD ripping field. It can load any newly-released title, 99-title DVD, damaged disc, regional DVD, etc without any error, copy a full DVD losslessly in less than 5 minutes, and fast digitize the physical media into MP4, MOV, AVI, or other compact files that are optimized for PC, TV, iPhone, iPad, PS4, Android, etc.
- WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe: WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe is an all-inclusive video converter, compressor, downloader, and editor with GPU accelerated. It supports a mammoth range of file formats, including 4K, AV1, MP4, MKV, WebM, AVI, HEVC, DivX, etc., and converts video for playing on any media player, gaming system, TV, or mobile device without tinkering with the obscure parameters. On top of that, it can maintain a precise balance between speed and quality. Customers will no longer put a lot of work into battling with a lengthy process when converting some large file like 4K.
- WinX MediaTrans: WinX MediaTrans offers a one-click solution to backup and transfer data between iPhone iPad and computer without data loss. It supports sync photos, music, video, ringtone, voice memos, ebooks, etc in a jiffy, converts unsupported format, deletes files, makes ringtone, encrypts files, etc. It is more stable than iTunes and runs without freezing or crashing issues. No more storage full error or data erasing issue.
2. Save up to $130 on Best Combo
As part of the goal of making quality products accessible to customers, WinXDVD offers up to 60% off on the most popular combo for Black Friday. The combination deals include:
- Get WinX DVD Ripper Platinum and WinX DVD Copy Pro for just $79.95. With the tools, customers can convert DVD to MP4 or other digital formats for playing on the go, and copy DVD to a black disc for safekeeping.
- Save 60% off WinX DVD Ripper and WinX Video Converter. With the combined converter, customers can digitize DVDs and convert HD/4K video without a hassle.
3. Get a 4-in-1 bundle at up to 50% off
- WinXDVD Software also offers its fully-featured 4-in-1 bundle at a heavily slashed price. From now on, the ultimate bundle featuring DVD ripping, copying, video converting, and data transfer is discounted at 50% off. Particularly, this is a one-time fee. Customers are privileged to lifetime free upgrades and 30-day money-back guarantee, with no additional condition attached.
Pricing and Availability
The Black Friday sale opens to all on November 25 all the way through Dec 5, 2021. Customers can take advantage of the 2021 Black Friday savings in full force and get the product starting from $24.95 now.
About WinXDVD Software
WinXDVD, a division of Digiarty Software, Inc., has become a global leader in multimedia solutions with 15 years of experience. With the aim of providing industry-leading and world-popular video audio applications, it has been specialized in DVD digitizing, DVD copy, video conversion, iPhone management, etc., and engaged with over 196,000,000 satisfied users, spanning over 200 countries worldwide. For more information, please visit https://www.winxdvd.com/.
Media Contact
SARAH WANG, Digiarty Software, Inc., +86-28-85134884, business@winxdvd.com
