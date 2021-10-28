CHENGDU, China, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Treat or Trick. WinXDVD 50% OFF Halloween Special is live, and every one can enter this Halloween-themed deal and freebie offer from Oct. 11 to Oct. 31.
The sales campaign titled '50% OFF ALL WinXDVD Tools, This Month Only', is offering any customer who buys WinXDVD core products an Amazon Card gift ($20) if his or her purchase is qualified. Also, any TRICK participant on the Halloween discounts page can draw to win WinX MediaTrans free license to unlock advanced functions to handle iPhone iPad data like a Pro.
From DVD ripping software to video converter, and DVD backup tool to iPhone/iPad toolkit, WinXDVD is selling these products with 50% OFF discounts throughout the Halloween promotional period to let all customers save big. To get the best price of the year before Oct. 31, enter here: https://www.winxdvd.com/giveaway/halloween.htm
As the world leading software provider, WinXDVD aims to ease the way people enjoy multimedia files. As usual, it gives big deals to its fans and new users to get top-tier software at an affordable price. Only cups of coffee, buyers especially the students, housewives, workers, etc. who want to save the budgets can get world's No.1 DVD ripper to rip and backup DVDs, video converter to convert and compress files, iOS toolkit to handle iPhone or iPad data, etc. To be specific, this time-limited 50% OFF Halloween sale covers:
1. WinX DVD Ripper Platinum – Best Seller of WinXDVD
- Rip any DVD: 99-titles DVD, homemade, encrypted, old, new, regional, scratched DVDs.
- Digitize DVD: Convert DVD to MP4 (H.264/HEVC) for computer, HDTV, Android, iPhone, iPad, Xbox One, PSP, etc.
- Backup DVD: 1:1 backup to ISO/TS_Folder, main title to MPEG to hard drive, USB, NAS and Plex.
2. WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe – Core Product of WinXDVD
- GPU-accelerated HD/4K video converter, resizer & downloader.
- Convert MP4, HEVC, H.264, MKV, MOV, AVI, WMV, MPEG, etc.
- Compress 4K/2K/HD video to smaller size with highest quality reserved.
- Edit/cut/crop/merge video, adjust resolution, codec.
3. WinX DVD Copy Pro – Editor's Choice
- Copy DVD to DVD, ISO, Video_TS with 1:1 ratio.
- Backup movie title or chapter.
- Burn ISO image or Video_TS to a blank DVD disc, and mount ISO.
- Access and copy and DVD: regional, latest, 99-titles, broken, etc.
4. WinX MediaTrans – Rising Star
- Transfer data between iPhone iPad and PC without loss.
- Password protect photos, videos, and files in bank level.
- Organize ebooks, make iPhone ringtone, download Podcasts, etc.
To be noted, after purchasing one or more above products from WinXDVD Halloween special offer, the buyer who spends over USD 59.95 can 100% get $20 Amazon Card for FREE. If interested, the #winxdvdhalloween Draw to Win activity gives any participant a chance to get WinX MediaTrans free license.
Price and Availability
The above 4 core products from WinXDVD are at least priced at $59.95 normally. During the WinXDVD 50% OFF Halloween promotional period, all of them are offered at 50% off. To save big and get $20 Amazon Card for free, go to the page at: https://www.winxdvd.com/giveaway/halloween.htm.
About WinXDVD Software
WinXDVD, a division of Digiarty Software, Inc., has become a global leader in multimedia solution with 15 years of experience. With the aim of providing industry-leading and world-popular video audio applications, it has been specialized in DVD digitizing, DVD copy, video conversion, iPhone management, etc., and engaged with over 196,000,000 satisfied users, spanning over 200 countries worldwide. For more information, please visit: https://www.winxdvd.com/.
Media Contact
Donna, Digiarty Software, Inc., +86-28-85134884, donna@winxdvd.com
SOURCE Digiarty Software, Inc.