CHENGDU, China, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digiarty Software, Inc., an industry-leading multimedia software provider, just updated its WinXDVD product lineup including two major key products WinX DVD Ripper Platinum and WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe to support iPhone 13 series in full range, so as to let users treat their media data like a Pro.
This over-all update mainly welcomes the release of 2021 iPhone models including iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, and more importantly, is to let old and new users or fans of WinXDVD products import media files to iPhone 13 to enjoy on the go, or convert/compress/customize videos like iPhone ProRes 4K recordings. For Apple, iPhone 13 is a huge leap. For WinXDVD, a more powerful product is the core competitiveness for going further.
This time is no exception. As always, WinXDVD speedily and accurately responds to the newest tech trends and overhauls its products in time to provide best services for its worldwide supporters. The core products, WinX DVD Ripper Platinum, WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe and their Mac versions are now on the next level to help people handle multimedia files including DVDs, 4K videos, HEVC/H.264/ProRes files, etc. on a new stage. This is the roundup:
WinX DVD Ripper Platinum: Aiming to ensure best balance in speed, quality and size during DVD ripping and backup, WinX DVD Ripper Platinum utilizes Level-3 Hardware Acceleration technologies to help rip a DVD in 5 minutes, 80% smaller and with highest quality reserved. Besides iPhone 13 series, there are 350+ output formats available for more devices including iPad, Android phone, HDTV, PC/Mac, NAS, Xbox, PSP, etc. The 1:1 copy mode also allows for copying a DVD up to 40GB to iPhone handset without hurdles if customers use 1TB iPhone 13 Pro or Pro Max to enjoy on a plane, train or boat. Due to exceptional compatibility with encrypted, regional, newly-released, old, scratched and 99-title DVDs, WinX DVD Ripper Platinum has got a strong fan base of over 70 million users as of 2021. By the way, both Windows and Mac versions have been updated for iPhone 13 users to tackle with DVD discs, ISO Images and Video_TS Folders easily.
WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe: It is another core product from WinXDVD. HD/4K video converter and 4K video compressor being the keyword, this universal and versatile software allows users to convert between any formats and resize video to a desired grade. To be specific, including HEVC/H.264 60fps GoPro, DJI, drone or camcorder videos can be handled by WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe for mobile phones, be it highest configured iPhone 13 Pro Max or old iPhone 6/5. If needed, iPhone 13 4K ProRes videos can also be converted and compressed by this tool for uploading, emailing or sharing at will. With full support for 370+ inputs and 420+ outputs, it is possible to bypass all obstructions among different devices so as to let them play videos from each other in a silky manner. Also, the Mac version of this software has been ready for Mac users to handle their media files.
Obviously, the new flagship iPhone 13 will offer unprecedented experiences due to 120Hz display, 4K/30fps ProRes recording, Cinematic mode for videographers, up to 1TB storage, longer battery life, and the like. Whatever, this is the best ever mobile phone to enjoy DVD movies, streaming videos, and things alike on the go. However, with new video recording modes like ProRes 4K and "Cinematic" being introduced, video resolution gets higher and file size gets bigger. That's why WinXDVD product especially WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe is needed to help compress iPhone 13 Cinematic videos to save storage space, or convert iPhone ProRes 4K videos for playing, uploading or any other purposes.
Pricing and Availability
Both WinX DVD Ripper Platinum and WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe are well grounded on Windows 10/8/7 and MacOS Big Sur (10.16) or later without any bundle or the like. By adding iPhone 13 presets, they allow anybody to copy DVD to iPhone 13 and convert/compress iPhone 13 videos respectively. And the two WinX DVD products are priced starting from $29.95, check the details here: https://www.winxdvd.com/buy.htm
About WinXDVD Software
WinXDVD, a division of Digiarty Software, Inc., has become a global leader in multimedia solution with 15 years of experience. With the aim of providing industry-leading and world-popular video audio applications, it has been specialized in DVD digitizing, DVD copy, video conversion, iPhone management, etc., and engaged with over 196,000,000 satisfied users, spanning over 200 countries worldwide. For more information, please visit: https://www.winxdvd.com/.
Media Contact
Donna, Digiarty Software, +86-28-85134884, donna@winxdvd.com
SOURCE Digiarty Software