CHENGDU, China, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WinXDVD Software, the global leader in multimedia software provider recommended by Techradar, CNET, and other major tech giants, announced today that its DVD video converter eco-system is upgraded, as a move to offer first-class support for the brand-new Windows 11 operating system. Now its ace products WinX DVD Ripper Platinum and WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe are fully compatible with Windows 11, giving customers the fastest and easiest way to convert DVD and video on Microsoft's new OS.
Visit WinXDVD official website to learn more about WinX DVD Ripper Platinum and WinX HD Video Converter Platinum.
Microsoft establishes stringent system requirements for Windows 11 in order to improve user experience and overall security. Users have to install a TPM2.0 chip, which can possibly wipe out half of the PC market. This urges most users to buy a new desktop or laptop rather than upgrading older non-TMP 2.0 boards and processors.
However, the anticipated hardware upgrade cycle still doesn't fix all the possible Windows 11 problems. For example, Windows 11 neither facilitate users with DVD playback capability nor delivers smooth playback of 4K, MKV, MOV, or other video files. The task will be particularly daunting as users will need to purchase a DVD player or install an external video codec such as HEVC, AV1. To make the multimedia enjoyment on windows 11 PC even more enjoyable and easier for users, WinXDVD releases new versions of WinX DVD Ripper Platinum and WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe with features specific to Windows 11 along with additional enhancements and capabilities.
WinX DVD Ripper Platinum: After installation on your Windows 11 PC, in a matter of seconds the DVD ripper for Windows 11 will load the DVD and select the right title. It has been recognized as the world's strongest DVD ripper that is able to read any type of DVD, incl. regional DVD, damaged DVD, unplayable DVD，new DVD, and even the 99-title DVD. The preloaded profiles enable users to copy DVD with no loss of quality and convert it to MP4, MOV, HEVC, H.264, etc at a lightning-fast speed.
WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe: Making video files watchable is crucial in the digital era. WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe fits the bill, acting as an all-in-one HD/4K video converter, compressor, downloader, and editor. With as many as 370 video and audio codecs, it is able to convert HEVC, H.264, AV1, VP9, MOV, MP4, MKV, and other obscure video files with no problem. It is highly acclaimed for the unique hardware acceleration tech built at its core, capable of processing 4K or other large-sized video files with the best balance among speed, size, and quality. And if help is needed during the conversion process, WinXDVD offers free 24/7 assistance from experts.
"With over 1.3% of computers jumping to Windows 11 as of now, it's for sure that Windows 11 will replace Windows 10 within the next few years," said Jack, CEO of Digiarty software. "For many users, the biggest hassle- and the barrier to maximize your Windows 11 PC's creativity – is getting all the software well prepared for windows 11, without any compatibility error. So we are fully ready for the new Windows 11."
Pricing and Availability
Microsoft officially released Windows 11 before the upcoming holiday season, a time when buying a new PC will be a priority for many consumers. At this time, Digiarty upgraded the product line to facilitate the hardware with a better multimedia entertainment experience and provides customers worldwide with a 50% off discount offer now just in time of Halloween at https://www.winxdvd.com/giveaway/halloween.htm.
About WinXDVD Software
WinXDVD, a division of Digiarty Software, Inc., has become a global leader in multimedia solutions with 15 years of experience. With the aim of providing industry-leading and world-popular video audio applications, it has been specialized in DVD digitizing, DVD copy, video conversion, iPhone management, etc., and engaged with over 196,000,000 satisfied users, spanning over 200 countries worldwide. For more information, please visit: https://www.winxdvd.com/.
Media Contact
SARAH WANG, Digiarty Software, Inc., +86-28-85134884, bella@winxdvd.com
SOURCE Digiarty Software, Inc.