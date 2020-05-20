SAN FRANCISCO, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the need for secure and effective collaboration tools rises globally, Wire, the most secure collaboration platform, tracks turbo-charged growth in Q1 2020, driving upward trajectory into Q2.
Leading with security as the key building block of its flexible collaboration platform, Wire added 200 new enterprise customers in April alone, reaching a total of over 1,200 paying enterprise customers as of its calendar first quarter. The changing circumstances of the workplace resulting from the global pandemic have also driven a 400% increase in the number of free trials. The company's overall total revenue has increased by 407% year-on-year.
Built with security in mind at the outset, Wire offers dynamically encrypted messenger, voice, video, conference calls, file-sharing, and external collaboration. Wire uses industry-leading end-to-end encryption to secure all data that passes through its platform. It is able to provide secure and scalable collaboration with custom deployment options that cater to enterprises and governments looking to protect their documents, secure their communications across teams, and with clients and partners.
"We have always maintained that the future of work is on the horizon and enterprises must be prepared for it. With the Covid-19 pandemic, that future accelerated and has now arrived. The enterprise has had to manage and adapt to the rapid change that comes with shifting to a remote-working model," said Wire CEO Morten Brøgger, "Having the right platform to effectively manage that change is of utmost importance, and security needs to be at the heart of it. Because we are a security-led company, we have seen a very impressive growth globally at a time when the need for enterprises to secure their data outside of the company's four walls is more important than ever."
Along with its overall increase in sales, Wire has seen impressive growth in its channel partnerships, both in North America and globally. Wire's recent key channel partnerships include SVA in Germany, Carahsoft in the US, and SeniorsIT in Jordan. Such key partnerships in the channel allow Wire to bring its security-first offering to new customers across different markets and drive tangible business benefit to organisations in the regions.
To help drive the company's momentum, Wire announces several key hires.
Tony Lam, formerly Vice President of Sales, Americas at Wire, has been promoted to VP Partnerships North America and Global System Integrators, where he will be responsible for building Wire's partnership channels in North America and global systems integrators (e.g. IBM, Accenture, Dell, HP), delivering highly secure on-premise solutions to companies that place high value on the protection of their data. Tony will play a key role in accelerating this momentum even further with the focus, insight, and entrepreneurship that he has demonstrated in the past 18 months. Prior to joining Wire, Tony was the Global Head of Sales and Business at Xeebi.ai where he was responsible for the company's revenue and go-to-market strategy.
Erroin Martin joins Wire as VP of Direct Sales for the Americas. Erroin's background includes more than 15 years of leadership within sales organizations. Reporting into Wire's executive leadership, he will work closely with the rest of the Wire commercial and product team to expand and build the US direct pipeline.
Wire has also been recently recognized as a "High Performer" by G2 Crowd, the world's leading business solution review platform for business professionals, buyers, investors, and analysts. The move is a direct result of being highly rated for usability, adoption, and market presence amongst other vendors including Slack, MS Teams, and Webex.
