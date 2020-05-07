WASHINGTON, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wireless Innovation Forum (WInnForum) congratulations its member Amdocs for receiving FCC Spectrum Access Systems (SAS) final approval, joining CommScope, Federated Wireless, Google, and Sony who were previously approved SAS operators in the CBRS band.
"Amdocs is accelerating CBRS-based wireless network deployments with our end-to-end solutions that combine SAS capabilities with comprehensive network integration and managed services," said Parag Shah, SVP & Customer Business Executive at Amdocs. "We are addressing the communications and connected-applications requirements of service providers as well enterprises across a number of verticals."
To learn about all SAS Administrators operating in the CBRS band, visit https://cbrs.wirelessinnovation.org/sas-administrators.
WInnForum's Spectrum Sharing Committee (SSC) was specifically formed to develop the solutions and standards that encourage rapid development of the CBRS ecosystem, protect incumbent operations, and benefit all potential stakeholders in the band. The SSC benefits from participation of a broad-based group that includes wireless carriers, network equipment manufacturers, SAS Administrators, federal government incumbents, satellite operators, existing 3650-3700 MHz band licensees, and other parties with an interest in the 3.5 GHz band. More about the WInnForum and its CBRS standards building can be found here: https://cbrs.wirelessinnovation.org.
About the Wireless Innovation Forum
Established in 1996, The Wireless Innovation Forum (SDR Forum Version 2.0) is a non-profit mutual benefit corporation dedicated to advocating for spectrum innovation and advancing radio technologies that support essential or critical communications worldwide. Members bring a broad base of experience in Software Defined Radio (SDR), Cognitive Radio (CR) and Dynamic Spectrum Access (DSA) technologies in diverse markets and at all levels of the wireless value chain to address emerging wireless communications requirements. To learn more about The Wireless Innovation Forum, its meetings and membership benefits, visit www.WirelessInnovation.org. Forum projects are supported by platinum sponsors Motorola Solutions, Leonardo and Thales.