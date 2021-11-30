NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WireSecure, a leading fintech solution for preventing wire fraud and protecting payments in private markets and M&A transactions, has announced the company's recognition in the 2021 'ASTORS' Homeland Security Awards from American Security Today, in the cybersecurity solutions category. American Security Today selected WireSecure for its ability to identify and eliminate cyberattacks targeted at venture capital, private equity, and real estate firms, which have cost financial enterprises over $26 billion.
WireSecure provides a unique cybersecurity solution through multi-factor authentication (MFA) and biometric verification tools that help eliminate wire fraud. For example, MFA adds a layer of protection than the standard 2-factor authentication or password requirements by requiring users to submit multiple pieces of evidence for verification. Additionally, biometrics requires users to provide unique, biological characteristics like fingerprints or voice for authentication, making it impossible for fraudsters to steal, replicate, or fake these verification methods.
"We are honored to be recognized for our cybersecurity achievements in American Security Today's distinguished 2021 'ASTORS' Awards Program," noted Brian Twibell, co-founder and CEO of WireSecure. "This award is a clear indication of how our work enables security leaders to identify wire fraud and eliminate cyberattacks like impersonation and business email compromise, which are most impacting the financial services industry."
The Annual 'ASTORS' Awards Program is designed to honor distinguished government and vendor solutions that deliver enhanced value, benefit, and intelligence to end-users in a variety of government, homeland security, enterprise, and public safety vertical markets. "'ASTORS' nominations are evaluated on their technical innovation, interoperability, specific impact within the category, overall impact to the industry, relatability to other industry technologies, and application feasibility outside of the industry," said AST's Publisher, Michael J. Madsen.
WireSecure developed its solution to address the increasing threat of wire and impersonator fraud within financial services, which is at particularly high risk due to the large amounts of money that are often transferred between parties. Although many financial services firms prioritize cybersecurity training, employees are not always aware of business email compromise or impersonation attacks. Furthermore, cybercriminals are constantly adapting to new ways of perpetrating fraud. WireSecure provides an easy and intuitive solution for firms to integrate MFA and biometrics into their existing workflows to make email communication more secure.
To learn more about WireSecure's MFA and biometrics solutions for financial enterprises, please visit https://www.wiresecure.com.
About WireSecure
WireSecure was founded in 2019 to address the increasing threats of wire fraud and phishing scams within private capital markets and M&A. The company's intuitive solution creates secure communities and ensures each participant or business identity's financial information is verified and protected. WireSecure is used by leading fund administrators and managers, private capital markets investors, and M&A shareholders.
About American Security Today
American Security Today (AST), the 'New Face in Homeland Security™', is the premier digital media platform in the U.S. Homeland Security and Public Safety Industry, focused on breaking news and in-depth coverage of the newest initiatives and hottest technologies in physical & IT security on the market today AST highlights the most cutting-edge and forward-thinking security solutions across a wide variety of media products delivered daily, weekly, and monthly to over 75,000 qualified government and security industry readers, essential to meeting today's growing security challenges to 'Secure our Nation, One City at a Time™'.
To learn more visit http://www.americansecuritytoday.com, or contact AST by email at admin@americansecuritytoday.com or phone 646-450-6027.
Media Contact (For WireSecure)
Ryan Walker
R.J. Walker & Co.
860-930-3611
Media Contact
Ryan Walker, WireSecure, 1 2014377324, ryan@rjwalkerco.com
SOURCE WireSecure