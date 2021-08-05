WASHINGTON, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- One hundred secondary school students based in Morocco, Côte d'Ivoire and the United States are set to virtually attend the WiSci Morocco Girls STEAM Camp from August 9-20 for two weeks of informative discussions, interactive STEAM skills workshops, and leadership-training activities. The WiSci (Women in Science) camps born out of a public-private partnership between organizations committed to bridging the gender gap in science, technology, engineering, arts and design, and mathematics (STEAM) provides adolescent girls with technical knowledge and mentorship opportunities geared towards helping them explore a future in STEAM fields. Since 2015, more than 800 girls from 20 countries have been successfully trained at WiSci Girls STEAM Camps in Georgia, Estonia, Namibia, Malawi, Peru, and Rwanda.
This year's camp will be held online in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, with tablets provided by TE Connectivity, toolkits and materials provided by Intel, and connectivity provided by the Millennium Challenge Accounts of Morocco and Côte d'Ivoire. Young changemakers will learn and work together to tackle society's most pressing issues in their communities at home and abroad through scientific and technological innovation. WiSci Morocco campers will follow a carefully curated curriculum from expert facilitators at Intel as well was local Moroccan experts, providing campers with a first-class STEAM training and skills strengthening. Campers will explore STEAM careers and learn from one another. The camp will also focus on building teamwork, cross-cultural relationship-building, and professional development to ultimately create a supportive network of STEAM enthusiasts that will last long beyond the two-week program.
WiSci Morocco is hosted by WiSci Founding Partners, the U.S. Department of State, Girl Up, and the Intel Foundation, in partnership with TE Connectivity, Caterpillar, the Millennium Challenge Corporation, the Moroccan Ministry of Education, and the Millennium Challenge Accounts of Morocco and Côte d'Ivoire. As part of camp programming, youth participants will experience mentorship opportunities from leaders at partner organizations. The WiSci Girls STEAM camp is part of the U.S. government's efforts to empower adolescent girls and promote the importance of innovation, technology, science leadership, and STEAM training, in addition to the importance of girls' education.
About Girl Up
Girl Up is a global leadership development initiative, positioning girls to be leaders in the movement for gender equality. With resources in six languages and 4,500 Girl Up Clubs in more than 125 countries, we've trained 85,500 girls of all backgrounds to create tangible change for girls everywhere. Girl Up provides leadership training and gives girls the tools to become gender equality advocates and activists. Through our programs, girls broaden their social impact skill set, benefit from a platform to tell their stories, and apply STEM for social good. Our girl leaders create real policy change at local and national levels, help raise millions of dollars to support United Nations programs that reach hundreds of thousands of girls around the world and build community-based movements. Girl Up was founded by the United Nations Foundation in 2010 and continues to work across a global community of partners to achieve gender equality worldwide. Learn more at GirlUp.org.
About the U.S. Department of State's Office of Global Partnerships
The U.S. Department of State's mission is to shape and sustain a peaceful, prosperous, just, and democratic world and foster conditions for stability and progress for the benefit of the American people and people everywhere. The Department's Office of Global Partnerships (S/GP) is the center of excellence for collaboration between the U.S. Department of State, the public and private sectors, and civil society. Launched in 2008 on the recommendation by the Advisory Committee for Transformational Diplomacy, S/GP builds and facilitates partnerships that leverage the creativity, innovation, and core business resources of partners for greater impact.
About the Millennium Challenge Corporation
The Millennium Challenge Corporation is an international development agency of the U.S. Government working to reduce global poverty through economic growth. Created in 2004, MCC provides time-limited grants and assistance to poor countries that meet rigorous standards for good governance and fighting corruption to respecting democratic rights.
About Intel
Intel invents at the boundaries of technology to make amazing experiences possible for business and society, and for every person on Earth. Harnessing the capability of the cloud, the ubiquity of the Internet of Things, the latest advances in memory and programmable solutions, and the promise of always-on 5G connectivity, Intel is disrupting industries and solving global challenges. Leading on policy, diversity, inclusion, education, and sustainability, we create value for our stockholders, customers, and society.
About TE Connectivity
TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) is a $13 billion global technology and manufacturing leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. For more than 75 years, our connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, have enabled advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications, and the home. With 78,000 employees, including more than 7,000 engineers, working alongside customers in nearly 150 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at http://www.te.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat and Twitter.
About Caterpillar Foundation
Launched in 1952, the Caterpillar Foundation was a natural extension of our employees' values and culture. Along with our partners, we contribute our time and resources to promote the resilience, sustainability, and economic strength of communities around the world. Since our launch, we have invested more than $650 million in organizations and programs all geared towards building communities. As Caterpillar Inc. works to build a stable societal infrastructure, the Caterpillar Foundation focuses on building thriving communities by investing in the skills people need to join the modern workforce, and the natural and vital infrastructure that supports them.
