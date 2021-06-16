LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK and WASHINGTON, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The software constantly upgrades and makes changes to produce better results for users. The important announcement is the new version shall NOT support Windows XP anymore. If users want to continue to use the software with Windows XP, download the portable version published.
In the latest version, users will get:
- One-click installation that simplifies the process
- Metro cache scanning speed improvised and categorized separately in Common Cleaner
- Chrome and Firefox scanning speed also modified
- The complete PC Checkup speed increased 50% than the previous version
- Newly added Right-Click menu in Startup Manager, Context Manager, Operating System, and Hardware Overview
- Added upgraded action button in Disk Defrag, support Shutdown, Sleep, Hibernation, and Log out
- Bugfix recovery from Minimization
Users can avail themselves of all the latest upgraded actions once they click on the Upgrade and let the system software accommodate the new version. The latest version is more user-friendly, more productive, and less time-consuming. The simplifications of the version make the job more simple and accessible even when users are too busy in the introductory meeting or rushing towards maintaining the deadline.
The new users and the existing users will get all the necessary modifications while start using the new Wise Care 5.6.7.
WiseCleaner values time, efforts, and the perspective of every professional using the software. The new Upgrade would bring an enhancement in the professional progress for sure.
WiseCleaner appreciates the users who stay with them and take advantage of the latest version of Wise Care 365.
