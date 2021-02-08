NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wise Collective, an award-winning integrated marketing communications firm engineered for the unique needs of the modern marketer, announced today that Pete Holmberg has been named Director of Content. In this role, Holmberg will lead the firm's growing content studio to oversee and provide strategic brand content and thought leadership counsel for Wise's diverse client roster. He will report to Robert Zimmerman, Global Managing Director and Chief of Staff, and will be based in the company's New York office.
Holmberg will be responsible for the agency's full-service content production services that build meaningful written and visual narratives for client brands and their social and digital channels. Offerings range from educational thought leadership pieces to highly conceptual visual content that reaches and engages target audiences, elevating brand awareness.
"As the media landscape reconfigures with the proliferation of both brand-centric and user generated content, the public is increasingly relying on direct communication from business leaders to provide insight and perspective on issues affecting our world," said agency founder and President, Harrison Wise. "Pete's broad range of experience across multiple industries -- coupled with his natural talent as a writer and editor -- has armed him with a unique ability to ferret out the most compelling and timely elements of any situation and craft narratives that resonate. We are thrilled to have him driving our content studio."
"With COVID-19 decimating endless revenue lines while creating unexpected opportunities with each passing month this is both a very challenging and very exciting time to be defining messages of identity, progress, and potential," said Holmberg. "Words are essential, but they are simply not enough in this world where value proposition is now being established on multiple fronts. In joining Wise Collective, I become part of a collaboration that includes media relations, crisis communications, graphic design, social media strategy and influencer marketing. I'm grateful to be working with such a well seasoned team of experts who employ a holistic, multi-channel approach in the telling of every story."
Holmberg began his communications career as a marketing associate at HBO followed by roles at renowned agencies such as Anreder and Company, Citigate Dewe Rogerson, and Rx Communications. He has authored annual reports for companies such as Bally Total Fitness and A&P; guided privately held companies through funding and Initial Public Offering processes; successfully updated the image of The New York Palace Hotel brand beyond the legacy of Leona Helmsley; and worked as a Department Head at both The Palace Hotel and The Plaza Hotel. In 2014, he joined Code Morris as Managing Director where he provided messaging and strategic counsel to such clients as Davis Funds, Fiverr, Global Lyme Alliance, Hudson MX, and Zype. Passionate about the craft of writing, Holmberg is a contributor to StartOut and a member of The Dramatists Guild. In his work as a produced playwright, he has further developed his uncanny ability to ghost write first-person narratives in the designated author's voice. Having guided hundreds of clients over the years through a wide array of pivotal events that included successful launches, public scandals, and advancements in sophisticated technology, Holmberg knows how to identify and leverage key messages in the face of any challenge.
About Wise Collective:
Wise Collective is an award-winning integrated marketing communications firm engineered for the unique needs of the modern marketer. It brings together best-in-class talent and resources that specialize in data intelligence, marketing, communications, brand design, creative content, compelling experiences and unrivaled influence, allowing us to do the big things beautifully and the small things brilliantly. Working with some of the world's biggest brands, brightest start-ups and most ambitious challengers, Wise was named to PR News' 2020 "Agency Elite Top 100" in the Sports, Media, Entertainment, Cannabis and Technology sectors. For two consecutive years, Wise has also been deemed one of the Top agencies in Cannabis by The Observer. For more information visit: http://www.wisecollective.co.
