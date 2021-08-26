BOZEMAN, Mont., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wisetail has been named a Top Performer in the Corporate Learning Management Software category for the Summer 2021 Customer Success Report published by FeaturedCustomers. FeaturedCustomers is the leading customer success content marketing platform for B2B business software & services helping potential B2B buyers make informed purchasing decisions through vendor validated customer success content such as customer testimonials, success stories, case studies, and customer videos.
FeaturedCustomers evaluated all the potential Corporate Learning Management Software companies on its platform for possible inclusion in the report. Only 40 companies met the criteria needed for being included in the Summer 2021 Corporate Learning Management Software Customer Success Report. Wisetail earned a Top Performer award in the category.
The Customer Success Report is based on the curation of authenticated case studies, testimonials, and videos from across the web, telling a complete story of vendors in the Corporate Learning Management Software space through real customer experiences. Rankings are determined by multiple factors including total number of customer success content, social media and market presence, vendor momentum based on web traffic and search trends, and additional data aggregated from online sources and media properties.
Top Performer
The Top Performer designation is awarded to vendors with significant market presence and enough customer success content to validate their vision. Top Performers' products are highly rated by their customers but have not achieved the customer base and scale of a Market Leader. Highly rated by customers, Wisetail consistently publishes high quality, vendor produced customer success content and curates quality customer references from multiple third-party sites.
The full report, along with Wisetail's profile, is available for you to download here:
https://www.featuredcustomers.com/vendor/wisetail
"Our clients are the heart and soul of Wisetail, so we're honored to be recognized for the hard work we put into our customer content," said Estee Woods, senior marketing director at Wisetail. "There's nothing we love more than sharing client success and how their company communities connect and build meaningful relationships through the Wisetail platform. Our goal is to continue to magnify the voices of our clients and show the value in creating a brand community for every company."
About Wisetail:
Wisetail, an Intertek company, is a learning and development leader with a different vision — to build companies into communities. We support and strengthen every learner to ensure your brand promise is delivered to your people and the world. We view learning and engagement as the path to a stronger culture and a greater brand — and as vital to building those communities of employees, customers and partners. We've developed solutions for limitless engagement opportunities of blended learning at its best and insights that drive results. Wisetail is headquartered in Bozeman, Montana. To learn more visit http://www.wisetail.com, or follow Wisetail @Wisetail or on LinkedIn.
About FeaturedCustomers:
FeaturedCustomers, the world's only customer reference platform for B2B business software & services, helps potential B2B buyers research and discover business software & services through vendor validated customer reference content such as customer testimonials, success stories, case studies, and customer videos. Every day their platform helps influence the purchasing decisions of thousands of B2B buyers in the final stages of their buying cycle from Fortune 500 companies to SMB's. For more information, visit their website.
Media Contact
Holly Aker, Touchdown PR, 512.507.0307, wisetail@touchdownpr.com
SOURCE Wisetail