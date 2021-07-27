BOZEMAN, Mont. , July 27, 2021 Wisetail, a leader in learning engagement and management software that builds companies into communities, is a finalist in the 2021 Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Awards Program in the category Best SaaS Product for E-Learning.
Now in its sixth year of celebrating software innovation, the SaaS Awards program accepts entries worldwide, including the U.S., Canada, Australasia, EMEA and U.K.
Categories for 2021 include Best Enterprise-Level SaaS and Best Data-Driven SaaS, alongside new categories including 'Bespoke SaaS Solution.'
"Just as SaaS technologies have been vital in pivoting organizational functions to respond to global crises, they will be essential as we look forward to returning to normal levels of productivity," said James Williams, head of operations for the SaaS Awards. "We've seen remarkably innovative solutions across all conceivable areas of industry, and it's increasingly difficult for our team to identify the entrants that can't make it past this shortlist stage. The shortlisted candidates announced today, however, have made it through that first round. They represent truly innovative thinkers in the SaaS industry, whether they're freshly-funded disruptors or established names. Our judges have some incredibly difficult decisions to make before announcing the final winners in each category of the software awards at the end of August."
"Wisetail is thrilled to be shortlisted for the Best SaaS Product for E-Learning in the 2021 SaaS Awards," said Ali Knapp, president, Wisetail. "Our entire team is very passionate about creating the best learning management system and learning experience platform possible, and it's so fulfilling to see our customers' community ecosystems come together and create meaningful relationships through the features in our platform. We look forward to seeing the final winners of the SaaS Awards announced next month; it's an honor to be a finalist."
Final SaaS Awards winners will be announced on Tuesday August 31, 2021, and the program will return in Spring 2022. Hundreds of organizations entered, with international entries coming from North America, Canada, Australia, UK, Europe and the Middle East. To view the full shortlist, please visit: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2021-software-awards-shortlist/
Last year, entry fees donated from shortlisted entrants to the 'Communication, Collaboration and Conferencing' category raised $3,555 for the WHO's COVID-19 Response Fund.
A sister program to the SaaS Awards, The Cloud Awards (https://www.cloud-awards.com/), will soon accept submissions for a new 2021-22 program, continuing its recognition of excellence in cloud computing, with an October deadline.
Notes for editors
About the SaaS Awards
The SaaS Awards is a sister program to the Cloud Awards, which was founded in 2011. The SaaS Awards focuses on recognizing excellence and innovation in software solutions. Categories range from Best Enterprise-Level SaaS to Best UX or UI Design in a SaaS Product.
About the Cloud Awards
The Cloud Awards is an international program which has been recognizing and honoring industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing since 2011. The awards are open to large, small, established and start-up organizations from across the entire globe, with an aim to find and celebrate the pioneers who will shape the future of the Cloud as we move into 2022 and beyond. Categories include the Software as a Service award, Most Promising Start-Up, and "Best in Mobile" Cloud Solution.
Winners are selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the Cloud Awards and SaaS Awards, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/.
About Wisetail
Wisetail, an Intertek company, is a learning and development leader with a different vision — to build companies into communities. We support and strengthen every learner to ensure your brand promise is delivered to your people and the world. We view learning and engagement as the path to a stronger culture and a greater brand — and as vital to building those communities of employees, customers and partners. We've developed solutions for limitless engagement opportunities of blended learning at its best and insights that drive results. Wisetail is headquartered in Bozeman, Montana. To learn more visit http://www.wisetail.com, or follow Wisetail @Wisetail or on LinkedIn.
Media Contact
Holly Aker, Touchdown PR, 512.507.0307, wisetail@touchdownpr.com
James Williams – head of operations, SaaS Awards, 512.507.0307, james@cloud-awards.com
SOURCE Touchdown PR