VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WISI America is set to become one of the Best Workplaces™ in Canada, with ranking to be announced the week of April 13th, 2021. The top 50 companies in three separate categories will appear in a Special National Report on Friday April 16, 2021 in The Globe and Mail.
WISI America is the North American headquarters of WISI, a global leader in video reception and distribution technology spanning nine decades. Video operators in more than 150 countries rely on WISI to provide subscribers with a great TV experience.
"It is an honor to be recognized as one of the best workplaces in the country. We pride ourselves on being a place where everyone enjoys coming to work, where we can show up as our authentic selves, and where everyone is able to contribute and feel valued. Great businesses are powered by great people, so we continuously focus on maintaining the very best work environment that can support them," said Tracey Topping, VP of People & Culture at WISI America.
Shifting to a work-from-home model at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, WISI worked hard to establish a robust support system for its growing family. WISI employees are the heart of the organization. The pandemic showed how strong and resilient they were as a team and brought them closer together by fostering belonging and inclusion. WISI's weekly virtual company-wide meetings keep employees connected to one another and allow them to stay up to date on important company news as well as professional and personal achievements.
"Employers need to actively listen to their employees more than ever, so a best workplace recognition is even more important to us because it's from our own people," said Topping. "Our success as a company and tremendous workplace culture are a result of the amazing team at WISI America."
The 2021 Best Workplaces™ in Canada list is compiled by the Great Place to Work® Institute. The competition process is employee driven, based on two criteria: two-thirds of the total score comes from confidential employee survey results and the remaining one-third from an in-depth review of the organization's culture. This review process offers a rigorous representation of the organization from an employee perspective, and an overall portrait of the workplace culture. Together, they provide crucial data relative to five trust-building dimensions: credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie.
About WISI
Founded in 1926, WISI has consistently innovated video reception and distribution technology for nearly 100 years. With customers in more than 150 countries, WISI helps video distributors minimize operating costs while maximizing the scale and efficiency at every point in their network. For more information on WISI's Inca, Tangram and Chameleon product families, visit http://www.wisi.tv.
About Great Place to Work®:
Great Place to Work® (http://www.greatplacetowork.ca) is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, Great Place to Work® recognizes the Best Workplaces™ across the world in a series of national lists including those published by Fortune magazine (USA) and The Globe & Mail (Canada). Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures.
