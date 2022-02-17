VANCOUVER, Bc., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WISI, a global leader in video technology, has announced the release of a new next-gen transcoding solution, which enables operators to process current video workflows as well as future-proof their networks with support for up to UHD/4K HEVC 12-bit resolutions.
WISI has expanded the Inca IP Video Platform with the new HXC-200 transcode module. The new module provides high-density transcoding of UHD, HD and SD services for linear and multiscreen adaptive bitrate (ABR) video delivery.
The Inca IP Video Platform is a live linear and ABR solution that specializes in bridging the gap between current and future video technologies. Video content can be transcoded between HEVC, MPEG-4 AVC and MPEG-2 to ensure compatibility with upstream and downstream equipment.
Key features supported by the new HXC-200 module include advanced de-interlacing and uprating to 60fps which increase output quality from interlaced sources, particularly high-action sports content, for multiscreen ABR delivery. Seamless integration is assured as all bitrate profile combinations required by industry-leading ecosystem partners are validated and supported.
"Thanks to the modular nature of the Inca IP Video Platform, WISI continues to launch new applications while also extending the product lifecycle," said Sharen Sandhu, VP of Product at WISI America. "With the new HXC-200 module, operators can further reduce capex costs and optimize the price per stream, while also investing in the future of their video network."
Rapid configuration and deployment of new projects are made easy with VidiOS™, Inca's award-winning user interface. This powerful management tool provides unparalleled stream analysis and monitoring, and includes video thumbnails, stream sample downloads, and detailed stream statistics.
The HXC-200 module is available now for new and current WISI customers, who can upgrade current deployments and install the module in existing Inca chassis.
About WISI
Founded in 1926, WISI has consistently innovated video reception and distribution technology for nearly 100 years. With customers in more than 150 countries, WISI helps video distributors minimize operating costs while maximizing the scale and efficiency at every point in their network.
