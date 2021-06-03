WAKEFIELD, Mass., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading northeastern distributed energy developer Agilitas Energy announces its acquisition of Boston-based New England Battery Storage (NEBS), a private energy storage developer focused on utility-scale battery storage. The acquisition includes two operational ISO-New England merchant battery energy storage systems and one front-of-the-meter battery energy storage system in Maine totaling 25 MWh.
In Maine, two projects in the Town of Madison were commissioned as the first continuous storage systems in Maine as well as being one of the first and largest systems in New England. The project in the Town of Rumford, a 4.99 MW / 10 MWh front-of-the-meter battery energy storage system, launched commercial operations today. It will participate in the ISO-NE wholesale marketplace and has qualified as a capacity resource in FCA #15. These projects directly respond to Governor Mills' initiative to boost renewable energy production in the State of Maine as battery storage systems can not only integrate with renewable energy sources to benefit the grid and reduce the need for out-of-state fossil fuels, but also create local jobs and generate substantial tax income for the townships.
This acquisition marks Agilitas Energy's expansion into battery energy storage operations, including participating in the ISO-New England day-ahead and real-time energy markets, operating reserve markets, frequency regulation market, and the forward capacity market. One of the systems is also a peak load reducer for a municipal electric company while participating in the ISO-New England's wholesale marketplace.
NEBS will be merged with the existing Agilitas Energy organization. Jeff Perry, CEO and President of NEBS, who has over 30 years' experience in energy system asset management and commercial operation, will become Vice President, Asset Management at Agilitas Energy. "Agilitas Energy is clearly emerging as an industry leader and we are excited to join them. The NEBS team brings to Agilitas Energy proven energy storage operating experience plus market leadership in Maine as they continue to build out their platform of solar and energy storage sites throughout the Northeast," Jeff said. The acquisition makes Agilitas Energy the largest integrated solar and storage developer/operator in the Northeast.
"Energy storage is accelerating the transition to clean energy by enabling intermittent energy sources like solar and wind to be stored until they are needed on the grid. We are excited to have the experience and expertise of the NEBS team across our entire enterprise, which is critical as we develop hundreds of megawatts of storage projects," said Barrett Bilotta, President of Agilitas Energy.
Since 2020, Agilitas Energy has been aggressively expanding into the energy storage market through acquisition, origination and strategically pairing solar with energy storage. The Company has won the largest non-wires energy storage RFP in New York City, is developing and constructing one of the largest solar plus energy storage portfolios under the Massachusetts SMART program, developing its second generation of energy projects on Long Island, as well as developing solar / storage in Massachusetts, Rhode Island and New Jersey.
About Agilitas Energy
Agilitas Energy is the largest integrated distributed solar and energy storage developer and owner / operator in the Northeast U.S. The Company invests in energy projects at various stages, from inception, full entitlement to commercial operation. The Company is an expert in the full cycle of development, construction, and distribution of large-scale distributed energy projects. The Agilitas Energy team has developed and/or built over 450 megawatts of solar PV systems collectively since 2014 and is currently developing and constructing 300 megawatts of solar and energy storage projects throughout the Northeast.
More information can be found at: http://www.agilitasenergy.com
