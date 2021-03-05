SEATTLE, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inline Design, one of the top rated stainless steel railing suppliers are thoroughly committed to excellence and eco-friendly products have recently chosen to migrate to the new platform. The decision was taken keeping several factors in mind.
The site will now have a more improved and simpler user interface. This is not all, as the shipping costs will be reduced significantly and the product documentation is going to receive a major update. The site will offer the modern formats of order tracking and even the customer support is better and simpler at the same time. This migration enables Inline Design to bring lean manufacturing techniques to hold costs while not affecting quality.
One of the key spokesmen of the company was quoted as saying, "We are aware of how important it is for the customers to feel at home with a website when they are making a purchase. In the recent days of cut throat competition, we knew we had to do our bit to not lose the edge and so we decided to migrate to a new platform and give the user interface a major lift as well."
The company continues to make an impressive mark among its customers for sticking to the finest quality standards. They have been offering a wide array of products and have a dedicated sales, production and support team that can also guide in the best method of installation.
Along with this, the website features success stories from numerous clients who have bought their products as these are all a testament as to how amazing the products are that are offered on the site. With the best of revamping done at the website, customers have every reason to hop on to the new store front and seamlessly find exactly what they are looking for.
One thing that happens to set Inline Design apart from their competitors has to be the kind of stickler to quality that they have. The company never lets its customers down because they believe good quality products end up doing their own marketing.
Those who would like to check out the different products or even place an order should make it a point to visit https://inlinedesign.com/.
About Inline Design
From glass clamps to cable railings, handrail brackets, hardware and more, Inline Design offers all of it. Their products are known to be of one of the best quality and they also stick to an environmentally friendly standard. The company has managed to become one of the prime names among buyers looking for many stainless steel products.
