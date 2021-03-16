NEW YORK, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that HHAeXchange is No. 95 on its second annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: New York City Metro list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing New York City area-based private companies. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the NYC area.
"Given the competitiveness of the New York market and the innovation demonstrated by its businesses, it is an exceptional honor to be included in this year's Inc. 5000 Regionals list," said Greg Strobel, CEO of HHAeXchange. "As with any of our successes, this would not have been possible without the talent and dedication of all our employees and the tremendous support of our clients and partners. We are excited about the growth we've achieved and look forward to continuing to expand our offerings to the rapidly developing homecare space."
The companies on this list show stunning rates of growth across all industries in the New York City area. Over a prior three-year period, these 250 local private companies had an average growth rate of 214 percent. In 2019 alone, they employed more than 48,000 people and added nearly $9 billion to the NYC Metro area economy.
"This list proves the power of companies in the New York City area no matter the industry," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "The impressive revenues and growth rates prove the insight and diligence of CEOs and that these businesses are here to stay."
To learn more about HHAeXchange's ranking and see the full results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: NYC Metro area list, visit https://www.inc.com/inc5000/regionals/new-york.
