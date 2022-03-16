AUSTIN, Texas, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that IIIMPACT, Inc. is No. 50 on its third annual Inc. 5000 Regionals Southwest list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies based in Arizona, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Southwest region economy's most dynamic segment–its independent small businesses.
The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Southwest region. Between 2018 and 2020, these 141 private companies had an average growth rate of 154% percent and, in 2020 alone, they added 10,563 jobs and nearly $10.9 billion to the Southwest region's economy. Companies based in the Austin, Texas, Scottsdale, Arizona, and Fort Worth, Texas, areas had the highest growth rate overall.
Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals Southwest, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at inc.com/southwest starting March 15, 2022.
"This year's Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America's off-the-charts growth companies. They're disrupters and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you'll be hearing about for years to come," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc.
About IIIMPACT
"We are honored to have been recognized on the Inc. 5000 list," said Makoto Kern, Founder at IIIMPACT. "This placement is a testament to our team's digital experience, dedication, and the ability to adapt to an ever-changing technological environment. We have helped bridge the gap between the best tech and the people that use them. Now more than ever, it is important for companies to properly implement digital transformation processes within their organization efficiently or get left behind by their competition. The credit for this honor goes to our clients, partners, and team."
Headquartered in Austin, Texas, IIIMPACT is a leading digital product consulting agency that has been helping companies since 2004. Their product design process guides companies who are looking to quickly launch or redesign a more innovative digital product. They have shipped hundreds of successful digital products in almost every industry: from Energy, eCommerce, Fintech, Robotics, Health, Education, Human Resources, Government, etc. Their product development life-cycle process allows companies to closely collaborate with IIIMPACT's digital leaders and transform their organization so that their internal teams can create and follow a repeatable process to quickly and successfully launch innovative digital products into their markets.
IIIMPACT's team not only helps with strategy but also provides the tactical horsepower to execute on that strategy and produce UX Design assets, research, and DevOps support for organizations that need it. IIIMPACT's long-term partnerships with clients speak volumes of the trust and success they have had delivered to their clients for over a decade.
More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Regionals
Methodology
The 2022 Inc. 5000 Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2018 and 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2019. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.
About Inc. Media
The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent.
The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.
