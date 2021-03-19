DALLAS, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that BuzzClan is No. 184 on its second annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Texas list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Texas-based private companies. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Texas economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.
Dhiraj Chhabra, Chief Strategist of BuzzClan says, "Since inception, our motto has been to own the solution so that our customers have one less thing to worry about. Our investment in building a seamless framework for remote managed services across Infrastructure, database, middleware, and cloud support paid off. Our remote managed services helped our clients to save about 40-60% of costs. It was a game-changing business advantage for customers during the pandemic era."
The companies on this list show stunning rates of growth across all industries in Texas. Between 2017 and 2019, these 250 private companies had an average growth rate of 210 percent, and, in 2019 alone, they employed more than 44,000 people and added more than $9 billion to the Texas economy. Companies based in the largest metro areas—Dallas, Houston, and Austin—brought in the highest revenue overall.
Sachin Jain, Chief Architect and Co-founder of BuzzClan says, "We are excited to see the growth of cloud and digital business. Our extensive focus on digital transformations has made a significant difference for our clients and we will continue to align our technology solutions to solve complex business problems across our different practice areas. This recognition by Inc. is a humbling recognition of our growth and support of our customers in these tough times!"
Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Texas, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at https://www.inc.com/inc5000/regionals/texas starting March 16, 2021.
"This list proves the power of companies in Texas no matter the industry," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "The impressive revenues and growth rates prove the insight and diligence of CEOs and that these businesses are here to stay."
BuzzClan is an elite business consulting firm collaborating to provide software, advisory, implementation, and transformation services.
BuzzClan is a certified partner for most Tier-1 Cloud, Software & Hardware Providers, including Oracle, Amazon, Microsoft & Google.
Vertically Integrated solutions company
Full ownership of the solution
The combined experience of more than 250+ years
Various OEM Certifications such as OCP, PMP, AWS, MS Azure, etc.
Onsite presence across US clients
Near-Shore & Offshore presence
Solution Centers in Dallas(TX), Nairobi(Kenya), Toronto (Canada), Gurgaon, and Chandigarh (India)
For further information about BuzzClan contact Dhiraj Chhabra, Phone +1 469.251.2899, Email: info@buzzclan.com
More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Regionals
Methodology
The 2021 Inc. 5000 Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2017 and 2019. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2019. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2019 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.
About Inc. Media
The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.
Media Contact
Sachin Jain, BuzzClan, +1 (469) 251-2899 Ext: 5246, info@buzzclan.com
SOURCE BuzzClan