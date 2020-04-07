AUSTIN, Texas, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- So, you're sheltering at home for the third week, and you find yourself wondering: If I put the Statue of Liberty next to the Washington Monument, which would be taller? Or your kids asked you. For the tenth time. Got the answer?
Try Magnifying the Universe at https://MagnifyingTheUniverse.com and find out.
Become a dimensional navigator and zoom through the observable universe at every size and scale. Explore the vast reaches of the cosmos, then tunnel into the mysterious subatomic layers of reality. Discover the sizes of objects ranging from insects to stars, quarks to nebulae, and uncover a rich variety that grows as new items are added. Your computer mouse or trackpad enables your journey, with every click unlocking more to explore. Now launching from Intelligent Education (https://IntelligentEducation.com) as part of its mission to offer free, interactive, educational tools online, Magnifying the Universe answers the questions and satisfies the wonderment of teachers, homeschoolers, students, and those simply curious about their place in the world.
You're Already Home, But Go Big Anyway—Or Really, Really Small
"How much do we scale? 100,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000 times," says Dr. Jed Macosko, academic director of Intelligent Education, co-founder of AcademicInfluence.com, and assistant professor of physics at Wake Forest University. "But what does such a mind-boggling number mean? Comparing massive things such as mountains or planets, or microscopic items such as viruses or DNA, in our heads is difficult—maybe even impossible. We wanted to make the idea of magnification real and present, leveraging today's available data and technology to make something immediately valuable to students and teachers all over the world."
The Inspiration for Magnifying the Universe, with a Side of Easter Eggs
Inspired by the 1977 film The Powers of Ten, which remains wildly popular on YouTube, the team at Intelligent Education brought the themes of this film into the digital age, expanding and transforming the movie into an immersive and dynamic online experience.
At a time when people need fun, Magnifying the Universe sprinkles Easter eggs throughout, including comparing the world of Minecraft with Earth, the Death Star with Earth's moon, and Vatican City with the world of Fortnite. Which is bigger? Come to https://MagnifyingTheUniverse.com and discover for yourself.
VR Magnifying the Universe Coming to Your Planet Soon
Set to release later this year, version 2.0 of Magnifying the Universe will make the leap to virtual reality by way of the Microsoft HoloLens. Soon, visitors will navigate a 3D version of this online encyclopedia, fully able to interact with its objects, from the macro to the micro.
With Magnifying the Universe, the possibilities for discovery are as enormous as the universe itself.
About Magnifying the Universe and Intelligent Education
Intelligent Education is an advanced multimedia courseware site providing streaming online classes to students of all ages, as well as free, easy-to-use, courseware creation tools for professional educators. Intelligent Education also manages and develops Magnifying the Universe. Both are part of the Influence Networks LLC group, a family of sites dedicated to lifelong learning and personal growth. Influence Networks also includes InfluencePublishers.com (nonfiction publishing and publishers of Bright Notes), and—launching later this spring—AcademicInfluence.com (tech-driven rankings of colleges, universities, influencers, and much more) and AlexandriaLibrary.com (free, online library and reader).
Contact:
Brian Langhoff
Chief Technology Officer
IntelligentEducation.com
237412@email4pr.com
(682) 302-4945