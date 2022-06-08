Keypoint Intelligence, the world's leading independent evaluator of document imaging hardware, software, and services, today announced that Xerox Corporation has won the Buyers Lab (BLI) Pacesetter 2022-2023 in Comprehensive MPS Programs.
FAIRFIELD, N.J., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Keypoint Intelligence, the world's leading independent evaluator of document imaging hardware, software, and services, today announced that Xerox Corporation has won the Buyers Lab (BLI) Pacesetter 2022-2023 in Comprehensive MPS Programs. Based on research conducted in the North American and Western European markets, this award recognizes Xerox as having the most complete toolbox of managed print services (MPS) offerings in the areas evaluated.
To determine the leading vendors in each category, Keypoint Intelligence invited the top document imaging OEMs to participate in an in-depth study that covered areas such as portfolio of offerings, primary differentiators, predictive/proactive maintenance features, and the ability to accommodate remote employees. Keypoint Intelligence analysts then applied a proprietary scoring rubric to determine the winners.
"MPS is not a 'one size fits all' proposition, as customers have differing needs at the onset and evolving requirements as an engagement matures," said Jamie Bsales, Principal Analyst in Keypoint Intelligence's Office Group. "Our MPS Market Insights study showed that Xerox offers a continuum of services—from traditional MPS to capture and content services to customer engagement services—that match the needs of enterprises and small- to mid-market companies alike."
Many factors contributed to the company's strong showing. First, Xerox offers a full complement of advanced offerings that span from traditional MPS (i.e., device placement, meter collection, consumables replenishment, remote and onsite service of devices) to cloud print management as well as content and document workflow solutions. The Xerox programs are also able to accommodate home-based workers in the MPS ecosystem, including the ability to track at-home prints even from non-Xerox devices. In addition, the company's cloud-first development path allows for flexible deployment models and supports zero-trust IT initiatives. Unlike some OEMs studied, Xerox fully includes office equipment dealer channel partners, granting them access to the full suite of Xerox tools, programs, abilities, and marketing support.
"We are delighted to be recognized by Keypoint Intelligence for our global, integrated, and comprehensive portfolio of MPS tools," said Elizabeth Fox, Vice President of Managed Print Services at Xerox. "This award validates our cloud-first strategy, and our commitment to robust, scalable solutions that help SMBs and enterprises transform to more digital ways of working."
ABOUT KEYPOINT INTELLIGENCE
For 60 years, clients in the digital imaging industry have relied on Keypoint Intelligence for independent hands-on testing, lab data, and extensive market research to drive their product and sales success. Keypoint Intelligence has been recognized as the industry's most trusted resource for unbiased information, analysis, and awards due to decades of analyst experience. Customers have harnessed this mission-critical knowledge for strategic decision-making, daily sales enablement, and operational excellence to improve business goals and increase bottom lines. With a central focus on clients, Keypoint Intelligence continues to evolve as the industry changes by expanding offerings and updating methods, while intimately understanding and serving manufacturers', channels', and their customers' transformation in the digital printing and imaging sector.
ABOUT BLI PACESETTER AWARDS
Based on exhaustive questionnaires, in-depth interviews, and a proprietary rating scale, Buyers Lab Pacesetter Awards recognize those document imaging OEMs that have shown market leadership in a variety of categories, including technologies, services, and key vertical markets.
