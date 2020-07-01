MIRAMAR, Fla., July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarion Marine is positioned to make 2020 a breakout year by returning to the retail marine audio channel, under the management of JL Audio, Inc. The company has expanded Clarion Marine's distributor base and is building a network of specialty retailers.
This follows JL Audio, Inc.'s licensing of the Clarion Marine brand from Clarion Co., Ltd. of Japan, an agreement not affected by the subsequent acquisition of Clarion Co., Ltd. by Faurecia, a global automotive supplier based in France.
Since the licensing agreement went into effect in late 2018, JL Audio hired a dedicated group of product planners, engineers and supply chain experts to form a product development team that could lead Clarion Marine's return to prominence in the marine audio market. The first wave of new products from this team will debut this summer, with many more products scheduled for delivery in 2021.
"Clarion has a deep history as a pioneering car audio company, and a particularly strong reputation as a marine audio brand. We accepted the challenge to return Clarion Marine to a leadership position with products that are relevant, well-priced and able to deliver a great customer experience," said Andy Oxenhorn, President of JL Audio, Inc. "It's very exciting to see the product development team's hard work come to market. With our disciplined marketing and distribution plan, we expect Clarion Marine to set new records for sales by 2023."
The Clarion Marine product line is well-focused at key retail price points and will rely on a distribution model that recognizes the value of approved brick and mortar retail outlets. Key distribution partners sharing the company's vision for the Clarion Marine brand will also play a key role in some markets.
A select group of authorized internet retailers, meeting Clarion Marine's high standards, will be authorized to sell online.
JL Audio, Inc's network of sales representatives will manage retail accounts across the United States, guided by the JL Audio, Inc's sales team. VP of US Retail Sales, Brian Power said, "We have such a great opportunity in front of us, with a great plan for Clarion Marine that complements our well-established JL Audio brand. Our sales team is already hard at work, looking for the best opportunities for success in each market."
Manville Smith, VP of Marketing for JL Audio, Inc. said, "Our new Clarion Marine tagline, 'Let's Hear It.', anchors our brand message for Clarion Marine. We will focus on communicating in human-centered terms that emphasize the enjoyment our products bring to boaters." Smith continued, "We will also place an emphasis on Clarion Marine's longstanding reputation for building products that last in real marine use. We call it 'Salt and Sun Certified,' which is a short way of describing the intense testing and certification our products must pass."
Clarion Marine products have already begun shipping to authorized retailers around the U.S.A.
For press kit materials, please visit https://bit.ly/ClarionMarine07012020.
About Clarion Marine:
With a history spanning eight decades, Clarion has long been recognized as a trendsetter in the audio space – pioneering in the marine audio category starting in 1995. From that point forward, Clarion Marine has built a reputation for providing marine-grade products that provide an uncompromising blend of performance, value and durability. Today, Clarion Marine products come standard or as optional equipment from several top boat manufacturers and can be purchased at leading audio resellers and retailers globally. For more information, visit clarionmarine.com or follow the company on Facebook or Instagram.
