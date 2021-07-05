TOKYO, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- transcosmos inc. hereby announces that the company will begin full-scale operations of support desk services for home-based contact centers (CC) in June 2021, with the aim of further spreading the home-based CC service model. Given that the home-based CC model continues to show high business continuity capabilities under the prolonged COVID-19 crisis, transcosmos powerfully encourages businesses to make it a regular business model with high-level solutions that will solve the four challenges of the home-based CC model.
In light of bringing more diverse workstyle options, transcosmos has been driving the shift to home-based CC. Now that the COVID-19 pandemic has pushed the move all at once as an increasing number of businesses adapt the home-based model as one of their BCP measures so that they can continue their business operations under the current circumstances. In addition, recently, there is a noticeable rise in client needs for "making home-based CC a regular business model" by designing operational processes specifically for the home-based model, not as a BCP measure. This growing demand is backed by advantages that come with the model such as enabling businesses to have strong capabilities for business continuity, offering their employees work style options that meet the trends of the times, and having cost advantages.
There are four challenges in making contact centers home-based, namely, "security," "call quality," "productivity," and home-agents' "sense of loneliness." In order to offer home-based CC services, it is essential to ensure "security" in the home-environment, maintain "call quality" and "productivity," and help agents cope with the "sense of loneliness" when working alone. To make it happen, it is critical to make a coordinated effort built on strong collective capabilities to treat each individual agent with care and communicate with them whilst keeping an eye on any warning sign of risks and troubles, and offering assistance immediately as needed, not to mention implementing necessary IT and digital solutions.
Support desk services specifically designed for home-based CC drive the move to full home-based CC
Today, transcosmos operates a total of 8,000 workstations - 2,000 in Japan and 6,000 overseas - as home-based contact centers. The company has gained operational excellence underpinned by its expertise in managing home-based services that transcosmos has acquired through experience, and already has achieved many successes. (*)
With the aim of solving the four challenges with higher functionality powered by its capabilities mentioned above, transcosmos will open and begin operating support desk services for home-based CC in full-scale in June by consolidating its support desk functions that have been spread across its contact centers. By making the support desk for home-based CC, transcosmos's team with a consolidated know-how of solving issues monitors "security" and related risks and resolves troubles such as "call quality" that have been causing both operational and mental strains both on supervisors and agents, thereby enabling them to focus on their "productivity." What's more, as a result of reduced work and mental burden, supervisors and agents can closely communicate with each other, thereby alleviating the home-agents' "sense of loneliness." All in all, the support desk services support making the home-based CC a regular model.
1. Security monitoring: A manned monitoring service desk regularly monitors web cam and PC operation log whilst ensuring the basic security of virtual desktop, ID management, web browser, etc. In addition, the service comes with a blackout feature, which detects impersonation and promptly addresses unauthorized operations, thereby realizing safe and secure operations.
2. IT helpdesk: The helpdesk team provides a comprehensive support when any device or network-related trouble arises in a home environment. In case of any trouble, the helpdesk helps solve the issues promptly, not to mention providing remote support for PC, network, peripheral equipment, software, etc.
