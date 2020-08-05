- Seoul International Financial Office (SIFO), a dedicated space for domestic and international financial institutions, will be created in Yeouido, a financial mecca of Korea - With the completion of the SIFO, Seoul invites financial institutions to move into SIFO from July 29 to August 21 - 70% of the office rental fee and legal and investment consulting services will be offered to the finally selected companies for up to five years - Eligible applicants are domestic and foreign financial firms and finance-related international organizations that have a plan to newly locate or re-locate their office in Yeouido - A total of ten companies will be selected, and they will be allowed to move into SIFO from the end of October