JACKSONS POINT, Ontario, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Background screening is widely utilized across the globe, with 93% of all organizations reporting they conduct some type of background screening. The most common reason for businesses in the U.S. to conduct background checks is to protect employees and customers (76%) while the biggest reason for companies with no U.S. locations to conduct screening is to improve the quality of hires (61%).
The free research report, Background Screening: Trends in the U.S. and Abroad, is now available for download. PBSA and HR.com's Research Institute conducted the study of HR professionals to identify trends in the expansion of screening in the global labor market, understand how the pandemic has made safety a top priority with increases in remote work, and, along with that, reliable background checks and background screening processes.
Worldwide, a majority of organizations conduct both criminal and non-criminal background checks. However, criminal background checks are more common among companies with U.S. locations compared to those without U.S. locations (94% vs. 75%). And non-criminal background checks are slightly more common among those with no U.S. locations.
The range of types of background checks is expanding as HR professionals predict social media checks and employment verification are the most likely to be implemented in future.
"With the recent spike in remote hiring, professional background checks are even more common and more important to protect today's increasingly globalized workforce," stated Debbie McGrath, Chief Instigator and CEO of HR.com. "It will be critical for employers to ensure reliable background screening services are in place."
Download the full report to gain insights into how to safeguard workforces for the future of work.
DOWNLOAD RESEARCH REPORT: https://web.hr.com/2kq9r
About PBSA
Founded as a non-profit trade association in 2003, the Professional Background Screening Association (PBSA) was established to represent the interest of companies offering employment and tenant background screening services. PBSA currently represents nearly 900 member companies engaged in employment and tenant background screening around the world. PBSA is the trusted global authority for the screening profession. In pursuit of their mission to advance excellence in the screening profession, PBSA promotes and advocates for ethical business practices and fosters awareness of privacy rights and consumer protection issues. For more information on background screening, visit our website at http://www.thepbsa.org
About HR.com and the HR Research Institute
HR.com's HR Research Institute helps HR departments keep their finger on the pulse of HR! HR.com is committed to creating inspired and informed workforces by maximizing the potential of HR professionals around the world. Almost 2 million HR professionals rely on HR.com as the foremost, trusted industry resource for education, career development, and compliance (that many people can't be wrong!). Offerings include the largest network of HR executives, leading-edge industry research from the HR Research Institute, 13 monthly HR-themed epublications, innovative HR education including 250+ annual webcasts, the most comprehensive HR certification exam preparation program supporting SHRM and HRCI certification, as well as helpful HR tools and legal compliance updates. HR.com has the largest knowledge base of HR practices globally and offers unparalleled training and networking for HR professionals all over the world... 24/7... 365 (just in case you can't get enough HR). Visit http://www.hr.com/hrresearchinstitute to download research (always free) and to maximize HR potential. #hrresearchinstitute
For more information, contact:
Jenna Watson Gudgel
PR Manager, HR.com
Media Contact
Jenna Watson Gudgel, HR.com, 877-472-6648 Ext: 145, pr@hr.com
SOURCE HR Research Institute