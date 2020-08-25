LEESBURG, Va., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The TEMPO wristband is a unique golf training aid invented by Mark Gianturco, PhD (an avid golfer with a tech background and research into golf swing biomechanics) as a solution to improve his own game. TEMPO uses lights and sounds to signal when to start the back swing, pause, release, strike the ball and follow through for a smooth finish. The sequence is modeled on the ideal tempo golf pros use for matching a smooth takeaway with maximum acceleration to strike the ball, and allows each golfer to set the perfect tempo for their own swing speed.
Scott Daugherty, a scratch golfer from Raleigh, NC tested TEMPO and also liked the results. "Using TEMPO, I can feel the sequence of motion and know if I get quick on the transition from backswing to downswing."
"TEMPO helps me to loosen up and reinforce the rhythm in my swing. TEMPO really does make it easier to make a good swing."
TEMPO makes golf easier because with the ideal swing tempo, hips rotate, arms fall in and the swing accelerates—all automatically. Best of all, from beginners to advanced players, golfers using TEMPO see their swing start to improve immediately.
TEMPO guides golfers on every swing … in real time
READY
TEMPO is set for the average speed of a perfect swing. Timing can be adjusted for each golfer's own speed.
SET
Without releasing the grip, the golfer's thumb hits the START SWING button.
SWING
LED lights on the band sync with vibrations so golfers see and feel the ideal tempo. They know exactly when and how long to move through each segment of a perfect swing.
The TEMPO product development
Seeking to perfect his golf swing, Mark tried all kinds of gadgets. All of the devices worked by measuring what's wrong, instead of building muscle memory on how to do it right. So, using a 3-D printer and custom electronics to create the founder's prototypes, Mark began to translate the science of swing tempo and takeaway into a simple wristband.
TEMPO's list price is $149.95, but is currently being offered as a Founder's Edition, individually printed, limited run, for a price of $99.95. It can be ordered directly from the tempo.golf (http://www.tempo.golf) website.