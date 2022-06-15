VAIO continues it's relentless focus on expanding the boundaries of performance with its latest introduction of the new VAIO® SX12 and SX14.
GARDENA, Calif., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The new VAIO SX12 and SX14 premium laptops are the latest examples of VAIO's relentless spirit of innovation. In its latest evolution, the new SX series is turbocharged with the latest 12th generation Intel® Core ™ processor that offers an unprecedented combination of performance and efficiency. It enables the latest VAIO SX 12 and SX14 to provide 1.5 times the performance compared to the previous model. With higher speeds and lower latency, you can multitask like never before. No more waiting for programs to respond, and no more drag time when you have multiple programs opened and working at the same time.
For those craving even more performance, VAIO will also offer the VAIO SX12 ・SX14 | ALL BLACK EDITION supercharged with the P processor (Core™ i7-1280P). It has the highest performance in the latest 12th generation Intel® Core ™ series. Plus, with VAIO's unique "VAIO® True Performance" tuning which maximizes the power of the processor to power-charge the CPU performance so that it offers up to 151%* more efficiency in speed and processing than previous models.
Another exciting feature is the evolution of the new SX series' Wi-Fi capability. Staying at the forefront of technical innovation, the new VAIO SX series is the first laptop equipped with the latest Wi-Fi 6E. The newest versions of the VAIO SX12 and SX14 come equipped with the turbo connectivity of Wi-Fi 6E† which enables faster speeds and lower latencies than Wi-Fi 6 and earlier Wi-Fi versions. No more problems staying connected to a Zoom call. No more pausing of your favorite shows due to buffering, congestion or dropped connectivity during the most exciting moments of your gaming experience. Moreover, the lightning speed of the newest Wi-Fi 6E delivers fast, reliable connections throughout your home or office building which means increased flexibility of doing more with the new VAIO SX series from virtually anywhere inside your home or office building without technical interruptions or distractions.
The latest evolution of the SX series doesn't end here. Not only do the new VAIO SX12 and SX14 offer more features to make your video connections more reliable but they will now come equipped with more advanced camera functions or settings that intuitively optimize video thus enhancing video chats. The new video settings are easily customized to automatically adjust:
- Framing to ensure optimal size and centering
- Background blurring to protect privacy and ensure confidentiality
- Optimized facial light exposure and brightness
- Flicker reduction using backlight adjustments to automatically adjust flicker and background lighting from fluorescent or LED lighting
Of course, this latest evolution would not be complete without the hallmark of VAIO SX12's and SX14's latest sleek and elegant design. The new SX series come in a variety of colors like:
- Fine White
- Urban Bronze
- Fine Black
- Bright Silver
- Rose Gold (SX12 only)
- All Black (the exclusive color of the ALL-BLACK EDITION)
To add a touch of customization, new wallpaper is pre-installed to match the body color and echo the elegant lines of the latest SX series.
It's an evolution in performance that lets you do more of what you want, wherever and whenever you want.
Pricing for the VAIO SX12 and SX14 starts at $1,499
The new SX series is available for pre-order through the official VAIO site at https://us.vaio.com/
About VAIO
VAIO's HQ and factory are in Azumino, Nagano Prefecture, Japan, surrounded by beautiful forest and mountains known as the Japanese Alps is where the innovative VAIO SX12 and SX14 were born and shipped directly to the world from here. VAIO will continue to strive in delivering cutting-edge computing experiences, so that, "Made by VAIO in Azumino, Nagano, Japan" is synonymous with innovation.
VAIO Corporation, which inherited the VAIO PC business from Sony Corporation, was established on July 1, 2014. VAIO Corporation is dedicated to planning, design, development, manufacturing and sale of PCs and related products labeled with the VAIO trademark.
*Comparison between the new model (Core i7-1260P) and the previous model (Core i7-1195G7), MAXON Cinebench Version 23.200 (Multi Core) VAIO research. It is a measurement result in the prototype. Results may vary depending on your environment and spec configuration. To use it at maximum performance, you need to set the "CPU and Fan" setting in "VAIO Settings" to "Performance Priority."
†To connect with Wi-Fi 6E, you need a router that supports Wi-Fi 6E.
