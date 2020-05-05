BOSTON, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Speculation of ballooning weight, binge drinking and daytime naps during self-isolation are not borne out by facts according to a new global study from Withings. A recognized leader in connected health devices, Withings analyzed the physical activity, weight, sleep patterns, exercise rituals, temperature, nighttime breathing disturbances and heart rate irregularities of millions of users to find general wellbeing is actually holding up well during the COVID-19 crisis.
The Withings Lockdown Lowdown Study compares the behavior of users across the world in countries including the United States, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, France, Germany and China during their various confinement procedures. Its results dispel a number of misconceptions and can be seen in full here. In brief, these myth busters include:
Weight
Contrary to popular belief, people are not piling on the pounds. Globally only 40% of people have put on more than a pound. In the U.S., only 37% have gained more than a pound with the average gain standing at .21 pounds. This compares to gains of .35 pounds for the U.K., .55 pounds for China, .41 pounds for Germany, .42 pounds for Italy and .19 pounds for France.
Activity
In the U.S., people have only decreased their daily steps by an average of 7% during self-isolation compared to 12% globally. New York with its strict self-isolation guidelines saw the largest daily steps decrease of 22%. Surprisingly, some states have registered increases in activity. Average daily steps are higher in Indiana (16%), Connecticut (11%), West Virginia (9%), Ohio and Michigan (increased 6%), and Louisiana (4%).
Sleep
On average, Americans are sleeping 12 minutes longer than normal, but are waking up around 26 minutes later than usual. As days blur together another global trend has emerged. People are no longer varying their sleep patterns depending on whether it is a weekday or weekend, but rather staying consistent with their sleep throughout the entire week.
Sports
Globally, yoga is up 42%, hiking is up 34%, indoor cycling has increased by 19% and outdoor running has gone up by 18%. Sports on the decline include tennis (down 66%), swimming (down 53%), badminton (down 50%) and indoor running (down by 39%).
Nightly Heart Rate
When people are stressed, sick or drink alcohol at night, their heart rate increases or can be abnormal while sleeping. This is particularly prevalent during weekends when alcohol consumption is most common. Withings found people are currently experiencing fewer sleep heart rate anomalies or irregularities, especially during weekends. In the U.S., night heart rate anomalies have decreased by 43% during the weekends and by 34% during the week. This compares to a global decrease of 45% at weekends and 34% during the week.
"During these challenging times, we are all having to change our behaviors and find ways to adapt to the new normal," said Mathieu Letombe, CEO of Withings. "Our Lockdown Lowdown Study shows that despite geographical differences, people are finding similar ways to adapt and maintain healthy and active lifestyles. Isolation doesn't have to mean idleation. When staying home, there are plenty of ways to stay active and cognizant of our health, as our users continue to show us."
For the full survey results visit: www.withings.com
Methodology
This study was conducted by Withings, analyzing the anonymous aggregated data from over 2 million users. To create the data around the self-isolation time period for each country, Withings set each country's start of self-isolation and included data from that date to April 18, 2020. The self-isolation data was compared to aggregated data from January 1, 2020 to the self-isolation date for each country.
Withings guarantees the confidentiality of personal data and protects the privacy of all its users. Therefore, all data used for this study was rigorously anonymized and aggregated in order to avoid any re-identification.
