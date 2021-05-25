BRISTOL, U.K., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WITTENSTEIN high integrity systems (WHIS) are experts in embedded RTOS technology with a specialisation in safety certified software. Supplying advanced RTOS components across a broad range of market sectors and applications, from basic embedded designs, up to complex safety systems demanding the highest levels of certification, WHIS is best known for their flagship product, SAFERTOS®. SAFERTOS® has long supported NXP® Semiconductors processors and demos of SAFERTOS® are available on a wide range of NXP processors. Support for NXP is listed on the WHIS website. https://www.highintegritysystems.com/partners/nxp
SAFERTOS® is a pre-emptive, safety critical RTOS that delivers unprecedented levels of determinism and robustness to embedded systems, whilst using minimal resources. It is used internationally across a wide range of safety critical applications and is renowned for its high software quality. SAFERTOS® is available pre-certified by TÜV SÜD to ISO 26262 ASIL D and IEC 61508 SIL 3. A key advantage for customers is the upgrade path from FreeRTOS to SAFERTOS®; developers can prototype using FreeRTOS and convert to SAFERTOS® at the start of formal development.
The S32K family of MCUs provides a scalable platform of low-power MCUs with advanced safety, security, and software support for ASIL B/D body, zone control and electrification applications. All MCUs are supported by a minimum of 15 years product longevity and extensive NXP and 3rd party software and tools ecosystem. S32K MCUs offer hardware and software scalability and compatibility with support for firmware over-the-air (FOTA) updates, advanced hardware security, CAN FD, and Ethernet TSN. The S32K1 family is based on the Arm Cortex-M0+/M4F cores. It includes single core MCUs with 128 KB to 2 MB, ASIL B safety support and 32-176 pin. The S32K3 family is based on the Arm Cortex-M7 core. It includes single, dual, triple and lockstep core MCUs with 512 KB to 8 MB, ASIL B/D safety support and 48-289 pin. SAFERTOS® supports both S32K1 and S32K3 families.
Paul Lee, Global Marketing Director, Automotive Processing, NXP– "Our S32K family of MCUs has a legacy of providing our global customers with a foundation for safety critical applications. The combination of WHIS's SAFERTOS® offering on the S32K family, will enable our joint customers bring their safety applications to market efficiently and effectively."
"SAFERTOS® integrated with the S32K processors makes a compelling package for automotive applications." Says Andrew Longhurst, Managing Director of WHIS. "SAFERTOS® is widely used across the automotive industry, and is known for its safety qualifications."
WHIS engineers port SAFERTOS® to the specific S32K configuration requested by the customer. SAFERTOS® is delivered with the Design Assurance Pack, as well as a demo application that works straight "out of the box". SAFERTOS® and S32K is a proven combination already performing out in the world. Talk to a WHIS sales advisor about your SAFERTOS® requirements today, or download a demo from the WHIS website. https://www.highintegritysystems.com/partners/nxp
