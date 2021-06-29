BRISTOL, U.K., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SAFERTOS® is available fully integrated for the 32-bit AURIX™ TriCore™. This is a tried and tested solution, with SAFERTOS® providing safety critical scheduling capabilities in partnership with the high performance of the AURIX™ TriCore™. SAFERTOS® from WITTENSTEIN high integrity systems (WHIS) is a safety critical RTOS pre-certified to ISO 26262 ASIL D. WHIS engineers have ported SAFERTOS® to AURIX™ TriCore™ based products and the resulting solutions have been very popular, used extensively across the automotive industry. The integration is available for evaluation, with a binary demo available for free download. https://www.highintegritysystems.com/partners/infineon/
WITTENSTEIN high integrity systems (WHIS) are experts in embedded RTOS technology with a specialisation in safety certified software. Supplying advanced RTOS components across a broad range of market sectors and applications, from basic embedded designs, up to complex safety systems demanding the highest levels of certification, WHIS is best known for their flagship product, SAFERTOS®. SAFERTOS® has long supported AURIX™ TriCore™ and has an extensive customer base within which the AURIX™ TriCore™has proven very successful.
SAFERTOS® is a pre-emptive, safety critical RTOS that delivers unprecedented levels of determinism and robustness to embedded systems, whilst using minimal resources. It is used internationally across a wide range of safety critical applications and is renowned for its high software quality. SAFERTOS® is available pre-certified by TÜV SÜD to ISO 26262 ASIL D and IEC 61508 SIL 3. A key advantage for customers is the upgrade path from FreeRTOS to SAFERTOS®; developers can prototype using FreeRTOS and convert to SAFERTOS® at the start of formal development.
AURIX™ TriCore™ unites the elements of a RISC processor core, a microcontroller and a DSP in one single MCU. TriCore™-based products target a large variety of automotive application. These include the control of combustion engines, electrical and hybrid vehicles, transmission control units , chassis domains, braking systems, electric power steering systems, airbags, connectivity and advanced driver assistance systems to support the trend toward autonomous, clean and connected cars.
"SAFERTOS® is a popular choice for developers working with the AURIX™ TriCore™." Commented Andrew Longhurst, Managing Director of WHIS. "The safety qualifications of SAFERTOS® are outstanding, making it a natural choice for safety critical automotive applications."
WHIS engineers port SAFERTOS® to the specific AURIX™ TriCore™ configuration requested by the customer. SAFERTOS® is delivered with the Design Assurance Pack, as well as a demo application that works straight "out of the box". SAFERTOS® and AURIX™ TriCore™ is a proven combination already performing out in the world. Talk to a WHIS sales advisor about your SAFERTOS® requirements today, or download a demo from the WHIS website. https://www.highintegritysystems.com/partners/infineon/
